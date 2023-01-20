Read full article on original website
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
Car crash leads to shooting in Santa Monica
One person was injured after being shot at following a car crash Tuesday evening in Santa Monica. The shooter is in custody.
foxla.com
1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
foxla.com
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
foxla.com
Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume
LOS ANGELES - Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak. This comes after rail service was suspended last September...
foxla.com
Man who allegedly drove dump truck into South LA home of ex-wife in custody
LOS ANGELES - A man who was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home has been arrested. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, turned himself in on Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Detectives plan...
foxla.com
Santa Monica crash ends in shooting, alleged shooter in custody
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is in custody after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. According to officials, Santa Monica Police were flagged down near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m., by people saying shots had been fired. Officers then found two cars that had been involved in a crash and one person with a gunshot wound in their shoulder.
foxla.com
Community deals with aftermath of Monterey Park shooting
The Monterey Park community and beyond continue to mourn the eleven lives taken too soon. FOX 11's Christina Pascucci is live with more.
foxla.com
At least 10 killed, 10 injured in Monterey Park shooting
At least 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured Saturday when a gunman opened fire in Monterey Park. The suspected shooter is still on the run.
foxla.com
TEAM COVERAGE: Suspected shooter dead in Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead
The man suspected of shooting and killing 11 people in Monterey Park and wounding 10 others is dead, officials announced Sunday. The suspect has been identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
foxla.com
All clear given after police investigate threat at Gabrielino High School
An all clear was given after police investigated reports of a bomb threat at a high school in San Gabriel. Officers were called to Gabrielino High School after receiving reports of a possible bomb threat. The school went on lockdown as officers searched the area. A parent unification center was...
foxla.com
Remembering the victims of the Monterey Park shooting
All eleven people killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting have been identified. Community members, friends and the city is now honoring and remembering the lives lost.
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: Shooting suspect was likely making his own silencers
LA County Sheriff Robert Luna detailed the weapons, ammunition and more recovered from the Hemet home of suspected shooting Huu Can Tran. Luna said there was evidence Tran may have been "manufacturing homemade firearm suppressors."
foxla.com
Lunar New Year massacre: Shooting victim tried to rush recovery to return to work, Newsom says
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - One of the shooting victims in the Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park apparently wanted to rush his recovery from Saturday's horrific incident – all because he needed to be back at work, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom. During a visit to Monterey...
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson death: LAPD releases extended body camera video
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released more body camera footage related to the death of Keenan Anderson, who died in police custody earlier this month. Anderson, a 31-year-old high school English teacher working in Washington, D.C., died in LAPD custody hours after he was involved in a traffic accident in Venice on Jan. 3. In an edited release of LAPD body camera footage released on January 11, Anderson is seen running from officers through traffic, acting "agitated" as police said, ultimately taken to the ground over a period of minutes, shocked with a Taser six or seven times.
foxla.com
Monterey Park community reacts to mass shooting that left 11 dead
11 people were killed at a dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park. The community said they're in shock that something like this could happen there.
foxla.com
Beverly Hills man indicted in deaths of LA model, friend who were drugged, dumped at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian...
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: Beloved dance instructor rushed gunman before he was killed, witnesses say
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the eleven people killedin a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
foxla.com
CONTINUING LIVE COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting
FOX 11 is live all morning with the latest details regarding the deadly mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. At least 10 people are dead, 10 others hurt, and the gunman remains on the loose. We have Sandra Endo and Mario Ramirez live in both Alhambra and Monterey Park, and Elex Michaelson and Brooke Thomas live in studio with what you need to know.
foxla.com
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
foxla.com
Roscoe’s Chicken 'n Waffles closes Pico location after more than 30 years
LOS ANGELES - When one door closes, another one opens!. Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles has officially shut down its central Los Angeles location on Pico Boulevard after more than 30 years in operation. "We have loved being a part of the community and serving our valued customers at...
