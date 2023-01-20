ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume

LOS ANGELES - Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak. This comes after rail service was suspended last September...
Santa Monica crash ends in shooting, alleged shooter in custody

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is in custody after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. According to officials, Santa Monica Police were flagged down near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m., by people saying shots had been fired. Officers then found two cars that had been involved in a crash and one person with a gunshot wound in their shoulder.
All clear given after police investigate threat at Gabrielino High School

An all clear was given after police investigated reports of a bomb threat at a high school in San Gabriel. Officers were called to Gabrielino High School after receiving reports of a possible bomb threat. The school went on lockdown as officers searched the area. A parent unification center was...
Keenan Anderson death: LAPD releases extended body camera video

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released more body camera footage related to the death of Keenan Anderson, who died in police custody earlier this month. Anderson, a 31-year-old high school English teacher working in Washington, D.C., died in LAPD custody hours after he was involved in a traffic accident in Venice on Jan. 3. In an edited release of LAPD body camera footage released on January 11, Anderson is seen running from officers through traffic, acting "agitated" as police said, ultimately taken to the ground over a period of minutes, shocked with a Taser six or seven times.
CONTINUING LIVE COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting

FOX 11 is live all morning with the latest details regarding the deadly mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park. At least 10 people are dead, 10 others hurt, and the gunman remains on the loose. We have Sandra Endo and Mario Ramirez live in both Alhambra and Monterey Park, and Elex Michaelson and Brooke Thomas live in studio with what you need to know.
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
