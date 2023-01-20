Read full article on original website
Navy Times
Top military movies to watch for in 2023
This year is shaping up to be an exciting one in terms of movies slated for release that will appeal to military audiences. There is no dearth of topics to be covered when it comes to war, and 2023 seems poised to present some spectacular cinematic offerings. From war horror...
Navy Times
Why ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ should win the Oscar for Best Picture
War movies are not often left out of the nomination process for Hollywood’s most prestigious trophy: The Academy Award for Best Picture. Historical dramas like “Dunkirk,” “1917,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Saving Private Ryan” have all received nods in years past. In 2009, the controversial Iraq War movie about EOD soldiers, “The Hurt Locker,” even won the coveted prize in addition to snagging Best Director for Kathryn Bigelow.
