Montgomery Commission for Women to Host Its 43rd Women’s Legislative Briefing Virtually on Sunday, Jan. 29, with Theme of ‘Empowered Women Protect Democracy’

Per Montgomery County: “Over the weekend we learned about new antisemitic incidents of hate and intolerance in our County. The first took place at three MCPS schools and the other in a neighborhood in Kensington. For several months, we’ve seen and responded to hate speech being spread across our community in the form of graffiti and flyers dropped off in neighborhoods in a cowardly manner while many of us sleep. Last night flyers were left in the Kensington area targeting several Jewish families. Police are investigating the incident and, as with each incident before, we intend to prosecute any hate crime to the fullest extent of the law. If you have information that could help the investigation you’re encouraged to contact 240.773.TIPS (8477.)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO