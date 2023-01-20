Montgomery Commission for Women to Host Its 43rd Women’s Legislative Briefing Virtually on Sunday, Jan. 29, with Theme of ‘Empowered Women Protect Democracy’

Read full article on original website
Nominations Now Being Accepted for Montgomery County’s Commission for Women’s 2023 ‘Women Making History Award’
Per Montgomery County: Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Montgomery County “Women Making History Award.” The award is presented by the Montgomery County Commission for Women and Montgomery Women. The deadline for nominations is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The annual award is given in recognition of outstanding women in Montgomery County who are making significant contributions to their vocation and to the community.
Takoma Park’s Ward 3 to Hold Community Meeting on Public Safety
The Police Department and Ward 3 City Councilmember Randy Gibson will be holding a community meeting to discuss public safety issues in Ward 3. Police Department staff will be providing an update on recent incidents in Ward 3 and provide an overall overview of crime stats/trends and security measures put in place to address these trends.
MoCo Board of Education Adopts Option for Virtual Learning on Inclement Weather Days for School Year 2022–2023
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023. During the meeting, the Board adopted an option for virtual learning on inclement weather days for school year 2022–2023; discussed the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future initial implementation plan; issued an Open Meetings Act (OMA) statement; and made three administrative appointments. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording.
Great Seneca Plan Existing Conditions Report Presented to the Planning Board
Planners release report on current conditions, community input for master plan focused on communities along I-270 Corridor. The Montgomery County Planning Department presented the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and ScienceExisting Conditions Report to the Planning Board Thursday, January 19. The Great Seneca Plan is a comprehensive update to the 2010 master plan for communities in the heart of the I-270 Corridor that border the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville, and includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, and surrounding areas. The Existing Conditions Report evaluates the status of the plan area and provides critical community input and data that inform the Great Seneca Plan going forward. The final plan will make recommendations for land use, zoning, urban design, transportation, environment, and community facilities, as well as incorporate countywide initiatives and policies.
New 390 Unit Townhome Multifamily Development Project, ‘White Oak’, Announced by CP Capital and The NRP Group
A joint venture of CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, and The NRP Group, a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm, today announced they will be developing ‘White Oak’ – a 390-unit, wrap-style and townhome multifamily development project. The multifamily community is situated in Eastern Montgomery County, part of the White Oak Science Gateway area. White Oak is a centrally located suburban neighborhood that is well connected to the broader Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with direct access to Montgomery County’s new FLASH Bus Rapid Transit System, MD Route 29, I-95, and the MD-200 Intercounty Connector. The site is also a short commute to Downtown Silver Spring with connection points to Metro’s Red Line and the to-be-built Purple Line. The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2023. First units are expected in the third quarter of 2024, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of the following year.
Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on January 23, 2023
Per Montgomery County: Council will review state legislation; Committees will receive briefings on economic development in the County, review monthly financial reports for Montgomery County Public Schools, and discuss legislation on affordable housing feasibility study requirements and. voting requirements for map amendments and zoning text amendments. The Council will meet...
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich Regarding Antisemitic Incidents in the County Over the Weekend
Per Montgomery County: “Over the weekend we learned about new antisemitic incidents of hate and intolerance in our County. The first took place at three MCPS schools and the other in a neighborhood in Kensington. For several months, we’ve seen and responded to hate speech being spread across our community in the form of graffiti and flyers dropped off in neighborhoods in a cowardly manner while many of us sleep. Last night flyers were left in the Kensington area targeting several Jewish families. Police are investigating the incident and, as with each incident before, we intend to prosecute any hate crime to the fullest extent of the law. If you have information that could help the investigation you’re encouraged to contact 240.773.TIPS (8477.)
Montgomery Parks Virtual Speaker Series Spotlights Maryland’s Rare and Endangered Species
Join naturalist Kerry Wixted on January 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. to learn about Maryland’s rare, threatened and endangered species. Montgomery Parks invites the public to the January 2023 virtual session of its Parks Speaker Series on the topic of rare, threatened and endangered species in Maryland. The free session will take place online on January 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. During this presentation, Kerry Wixted will discuss the over 1,200 species that have been listed as rare, threatened, or endangered in Maryland and how the Maryland Natural Heritage Program ranks and manages rare species across the state. She will also cover a few ways to help with the conservation of rare species and their habitats.
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs
The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
Antisemitic Flyers Left at Homes in Kensington Over the Weekend
Antisemitic flyers were found in the yards of several homes in Kensington on Sunday morning. According to a report by WUSA9, the flyers were placed in Ziploc bags that contained rice, and several of the homes targeted had mezuzahs (parchment inscribed with Hebrew verses from the Torah) displayed. Montgomery County Police has not released any information regarding the incident or suspects. In a statement on Monday, County Executive Marc Elrich said, “These attacks are meant to instill fear to weaken and divide our communities, but these are generating more support for our Jewish neighbors. We are united and are showing those who are pedaling hate that these antisemitic attempts at community disruption won’t be tolerated.”
Update: Dunkin’ to Take Half of the The Old Bank Building in Traville Village Center
In December, we let you know that Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Traville Village Center in Rockville. We have since learned that it will be taking over 1,500 SF in the back half of the building that was previously home to Capital One Bank building at 9761 Traville Gateway Drive (rendering available below). The location will also have a drive-thru. 1,700 SF on the front side of the building is still available to lease.
Beyond MoCo: Nine Members and Associates of a West Baltimore Drug Trafficking Organization Known as “Wick Squad” Are Indicted
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced nine Baltimore men have been charged in connection with a long-term investigation in West Baltimore City. Charges in the indictments include illegal possession of firearms, distribution of Fentanyl, and distribution of cocaine. The investigation was led by the.
Olney/Sandy Spring To Be Featured in Upcoming Episode of ‘If You Lived Here’
WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, spotlights a wide array of neighborhoods and properties throughout the national capital area while celebrating each area’s history, culture, notable places and flavor. On Monday, January 30th, the show will explore Olney/Sandy Spring. The area is described as a “neighborhood in Maryland that lies between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.” Guided by realtor Karen Rollings, they tour three homes: first, a starter home built in 1973 located in the Olney Mill neighborhood; next, a modern twist on the exact same starter home to show possibilities through renovation; and lastly, a family home that is situated next to farmland.
Nike Unite Sets New Opening Date for Upcoming Downtown Silver Spring Store
Back in June we let you know that a Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive. After previously setting an opening date of November 3rd on its Google listing, the store pushed back the opening to “2023”, and then set an opening date of Thursday, February 2nd. The date has been pushed back again to Thursday, February 16th, according to its Google listing. This was first reported by Source of the Spring.
Beyond MoCo: Settlement Reached with Baltimore Pet Store After Alleged Violation of Puppy Mills Law
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Upholding his commitment to protecting the public from those who violate consumer laws, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Charm City Puppies, Inc. and its owner, Wayne Cossentino (Charm City Puppies). The Division alleged that Charm City Puppies violated the Consumer Protection Act when it sold puppies to consumers in violation of the “No More Puppy Mills Act.”
‘99 Things You Never Knew About Watkins Mill’
In addition to photos of old classmates and teachers, old yearbooks are always a great source of fun information about the time they were made. We had the chance to look through a 1999 edition of Watkins Mill High School’s yearbook, called “Grinder”, and came across a fun little article titled ‘99 Things You Never Knew About Watkins Mill.’ Some references will only be understood by students/staff that were at the school during that time, but most are fun facts about the Watkins Mill Wolverines that many can enjoy. Check them out below:
MCFRS Respond to Fire at Aviary Shelter/Coop
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire in the 3700blk of Kayson St, off Connecticut Avenue, in Wheaton-Glenmont on Tuesday around 11am. According to to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire involved two sheds and an aviary shelter/coop, and was likely electrical in nature. The fire has been extinguished and all animals escaped unharmed. Damage is estimated to be ~$5,000 and “a few chickens/roosters(?) & ducks will be displaced.”
Nori Japan to Open New Location Across From Lakeforest Mall
Nori Japan, one of the last remaining tenants at Lakeforest Mall, has announced its opening a new location across from the mall in the Montgomery Village Crossing shopping center. Nori will be taking over the space that was previously occupied by Wok Express. According to signage at the restaurant, “This is the new address for the store (9615 Lost Knife Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20877) near the H Mart Shopping Center. Now we are prepping for the opening of our new store. When we finish the prepping we will posting on the Facebook. Please add my Facebook ID Wei Huang. Thank you.” According to the owner, the restaurant is just waiting on permits before it can make the move.
15-Year-Old Arrested for Possession of Handgun After Bringing Firearm to Richard Montgomery High School
Per the Rockville City Police Department: The Rockville City Police Department has charged a 15-year-old juvenile with firearms related offenses. On January 24, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Richard Montgomery High School Security personnel notified the school’s Community Engagement Officer that a former student was on school property and was possibly in possession of a handgun. The student was apprehended by Rockville City Police approximately one block away from the high school, who was in possession of a firearm. The juvenile was arrested without incident and will be charged accordingly.
