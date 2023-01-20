Read full article on original website
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: ‘Daredevil’s Disney+ Series Adds ‘Arrowverse’ Writers and Former Lawyers
It looks like Marvel Studios is pushing forward quickly, as they are ramping up on one of their most ambitious Disney+ series yet. Daredevil: Born Again will be the longest Disney+ series with 18 episodes and their first attempt at living in the shadow of a previous adaptation with returning actors. Now, we may have a better idea of what they may have planned for the series with som newly revealed writers.
James Cameron’s Wife: Meet His Spouse Suzy Amis, Plus Everything On His 4 Previous Marriages
James Cameron is the director of massive movie hits including ‘Titanic’ and ‘Terminator.’. He is currently married to actress Suzy Amis. The household name was previously married four times. James just garnered a Best Picture Academy Award nomination for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. James Cameron,...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Secret Invasion’s Emilia Clarke Praises Marvel Studios, Calls Them “Absolutely Brilliant”
Marvel Studios has been in the focus for a variety of reasons. No matter where one lands, the discussion may never truly end especially on the wide vast internet. Still, there are many sides to any production company, and it seems that the former Game of Thrones star has some kind words for Marvel Studios.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jeff Lovesness Explains Why Kang Poses a Greater Threat than Thanos
Following in the footsteps of the last Avengers film, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, can’t be an easy task; however, it’s one that Rick and Morty and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness seems to have embraced. Loveness’ task on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was simple: find a way to have Kang out-Thanos Thanos. Kang, who will be introduced in his full glory in Quantumania, poses a very different kind of threat than Thanos and one that Loveness believes audiences might find a bit more terrifying because as he explained in SFX Magazine, Kang is just one of us.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Eyeing Summer Production Start
Netflix hasn’t been doing its best at keeping enthusiasm alive for the streaming service. After canceling quite a few shows, it almost feels like a rarity when one does eventually make its return. Luckily, the ambitious and beautiful The Sandman was able to get that rare Season 2 renewal and is already preparing to start production on its second season according to Mason Alexander Park, who recently offered some insight into what’s heading our way during the Fan Expo in San Francisco.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Exposes the True Big Bad of Marvel Studios ‘Thunderbolts’
Since her first appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has been recruiting some folks who are comfortable living in a moral grey area. Following a big reveal at D23 Expo 2022, audiences learned that Val’s full team will come together in the 2024 film Thunderbolts. Since the concept art of the team was unveiled, speculation about potential missing members of the squad began and recent rumors seemed to confirm that at least one member was withheld: Robert Reynolds, aka, Sentry. While the super-powered Sentry seems like he might be a bit too wack to fit into the MCU, there are some changes that could be made to make him fit the rumored “evil Superman” bill. However, despite having a plethora of problems, Sentry has never truly been a bad guy–at least not on his own merit–and a new rumor suggests that might not be the case in Thunderbolts either.
murphysmultiverse.com
Adult Swim Severs Ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland
Rick and Morty will be looking for a new Rick and Morty. Co-Creator and the voice behind the show’s two main characters– and all their variants–Justin Roiland has been cut loose by Adult Swim. The series will continue without Roiland, who was recently charged with felony domestic abuse.
murphysmultiverse.com
SLAMDANCE REVIEW: ‘Just Right’
Making a film isn’t an easy task. Trying to fit a tightly wound story within a limited timeframe is difficult even when the project is two hours long. But making a short film that tells a complete story? Well, that’s even more difficult. Just Right manages to successfully tell a story about visible and non-visible disabilities within its fifteen-minute timeframe.
murphysmultiverse.com
Alden Ehrenreich Teases a “Very Personal” ‘Ironheart’
Marvel Studios is still hard at work on its upcoming Disney+ projects that are set to release in 2023. While they revealed their plans back during San Diego Comic-Con, a lot has changed since, and who knows when we can truly expect any of the series to drop. While we continue to wait on an update for Secret Invasion, which would be the next in line to release, it seems we’ll have a little update on Ironheart to tie us over.
murphysmultiverse.com
A Few Oscar Predictions in A Beautifully Crowded Year
With the start of the new year comes growing anticipation for the Oscars. Most critics groups have sent their votes in and the Oscar shortlist has been widely scrutinized. 2022 was one of the better years for feature films, especially amid the pandemic, as small-budget features and half-million-dollar projects finally made it to the screen. Everything from The Whale to Top Gun: Maverick found an audience, nationally and internationally. Below are a few films to have your eye on, specifically for a nomination and hopefully for a win. Keep in mind, these are just a few favorites among a year of great films.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Warrior Nun’ Showrunner Reveals Netflix Wide Mandate for 8 Episode Seasons
Netflix is no stranger to shorter season episode counts, as they reshaped the way drama and comedy series would be structured. The once 22-episode runs from broadcasts started to go down to the famous 13-episode era that kicked off when Daredevil was released. Yet, we’ve seen that episode count continue to decline with more ten-episode seasons and as of late, a focus on eight episodes.
murphysmultiverse.com
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Originally Gave Tess An Origin Story
HBO’s serialized take on the acclaimed video game The Last of Us has thus far been a hit with fans. The show has been praised for its ability to recreate key moments from the original game while also offering expansive new information about the origins of the fungal pandemic and its leading characters. This week, the series debuted its second installment, which featured a heavy focus on Anna Torv‘s Tess, the smuggling partner of Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and co-caretaker of Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie. While the episode mostly sticks to the same character arc Tess has had since 2013, showrunner Craig Mazin was quick to reveal this wasn’t always the case.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Superman and Lois’ Adds ‘The Walking Dead’ Star as Lex Luthor
At this point, we may have more versions of Lex Luthor in the DC Extended Universe than almost any other character. Superman & Lois has still been going strong with its third season set to premiere later in March. Yet, it seems the first major casting news has finally arrived with the CW series having added Michael Cudlitz in the role of the iconic DC villain bent on taking down his superpowered archrival.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Splits Heads and Builds Tension in Subtle Second Episode
The Last of Us is a storytelling machine fueled by nuances. So much of its plot, and consequently, its character development, plays out in the form of sudden movements and stilted glances. In its original video game format, the traumatic tale of Joel and Ellie was allowed to be immersive, executed as something experienced by both the protagonists and the player controlling them. On television, this can’t be the case, so formerly passive moments of world-building become incredibly deliberate choices, and once-lively sequences of gameplay transform into subtly intense scenes on camera. It’s not an easy transition to pull off creatively, but this tight-rope act is the name of the game in Infected, the second episode of HBO’s newly acclaimed adaptation.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Quantumania’ Writer Jeff Lovenes Shares Unusual Source of Inspiration for MODOK
Having worked as a writer on Rick and Morty for two seasons, Jeff Loveness is no stranger to alien landscapes, strange creatures and pulling from off-the-wall references. In that regard, Loveness must have felt right at home while scribing Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which takes the heroes to the Quantum Realm and introduces them to an array of peculiar creatures. Though the Ant-Family finds themselves in another dimension, it’s a creature with ties to their own that has caught the eye of audiences in the latest trailer and who will pose problems for the protagonists for MODOK’s time has come.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘Captain America 4’ Adding Serpent Society Member Diamondback
The more rumors make the rounds, the wilder Captain America: New World Order is starting to sound. Anthony Mackie is set to reprise his role as Captain America from the Diseny+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to lead the new entry in the franchise. Now, a new rumor is making the rounds hinting at one new villainous addition to the film.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Doom Patrol’ Season 5 Renewal in Doubt After New Post by DC Series Star
DC Studios is the new future of all projects under the DC Comics banner for Warner Bros. Discovery. We knew that there will be a selection of what projects currently in development remain canon to the ambitious goal of establishing a new DC Cinematic Universe under new leadership. Yet, this exciting new direction won’t come without some sad losses along the way. It was just unclear how much would remain and what won’t, but a recent Instagram story shared by actress Diane Guerrero may have shed a dark light on the future of Doom Patrol.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Wakanda Forever’ Among 22 Disney Projects Nominated for the 95th Academy Awards
Nominees for the 95th Oscars have been announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater located in Beverly Hills, California. The nomination ceremony was hosted by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, and consisted of 23 different categories, including best picture, best actor and actress in lead and supporting roles, best original and adapted screenplay, and much more.
