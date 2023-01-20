EPD neutralize shooter at Walmart West, Vanderburgh Sheriff gives information

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department tweeted on Thursday night that there was an active shooter inside the Walmart West on South Red Bank Road.

Officers say the threat has been neutralized and is in custody. Officers are clearing the area to tend to potential victims.

The Walmart is closed on Friday as the investigation continues.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff, Noah Robinson talked at the scene with our reporter, Desherion McBroom.

This story will be updated.

