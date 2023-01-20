ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD neutralize shooter at Walmart West, Vanderburgh Sheriff gives information

By Jessica Jacoby
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycykr_0kLhfnRX00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department tweeted on Thursday night that there was an active shooter inside the Walmart West on South Red Bank Road.

Officers say the threat has been neutralized and is in custody. Officers are clearing the area to tend to potential victims.

The Walmart is closed on Friday as the investigation continues.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff, Noah Robinson talked at the scene with our reporter, Desherion McBroom.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Dispatchers react to chaos during Evansville Walmart shooting

WARNING: Some viewers may find this audio and video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 911 calls released Saturday from Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch illustrate the chaos of the scene first responders encountered on Thursday night during a shooting at Walmart on the city’s west side. Operator: 911? Caller: I have […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Authorities credited for rapid response to Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– It was a chaotic scene when a former employee opened fire last night at the westside Walmart. Police say, about 40 employees and 40 shoppers were in the store when Ronald Mosley, a former employee, walked in with a nine-millimeter handgun.  They say he went to the breakroom, where an employee meeting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Survivor speaks out after Evansville Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results of Ronald Mosley II. According to the coroner, Mosley died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Mosely was killed by police after he shot a woman in the Evansville’s west side Walmart....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

ISP: Missing Evansville man found dead under bridge

A missing Evansville man has been found dead. Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen at a coworker's residence in Princeton on December 9, 2022. According to Indiana State Police, family members reported the incident to Evansville Police, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police: Ounce of meth found in traffic stop, Henderson woman admits to dealing

A Henderson, Kentucky woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police in Madisonville say the found different substances inside her car. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a driver quickly make a lane change after noticing their squad car. They say the driver was dangerously close to another vehicle, and that their windows were overly dark and tinted.
HENDERSON, KY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy