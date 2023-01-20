EPD gives update on Walmart West shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department gave an update at 10:55 p.m. about the shooting that took place Thursday night at Walmart West on South Red Bank Road. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The call for the shooting came in at 9:59 p.m. and officers were on scene pretty quickly. There is at least one victim who was taken to the hospital but as many people fled the scene, police are still looking for victims and witnesses. Sgt. Grey says there could be even more than 50 witnesses including employees and people who fled the scene.

No officers were injured, and the suspect was shot dead by officers. EPD says not a lot of information is yet available about the shooter, but he was a male, and he engaged several officers in a gunfight, shooting at multiple officers and moving around the entire store.

The building is cleared at this time and there are no other suspects.

Sgt Grey says ” We have been trained that if there’s an active threat, we go in – we don’t pause, we don’t take time to try to figure out what’s going on. We go in and we go where the shots are being fired.”

EPD asks that if you are injured or were at the scene to please call 911 or the Evansville Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.