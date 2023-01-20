ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPD gives update on Walmart West shooting

By Jessica Jacoby
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department gave an update at 10:55 p.m. about the shooting that took place Thursday night at Walmart West on South Red Bank Road. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The call for the shooting came in at 9:59 p.m. and officers were on scene pretty quickly. There is at least one victim who was taken to the hospital but as many people fled the scene, police are still looking for victims and witnesses. Sgt. Grey says there could be even more than 50 witnesses including employees and people who fled the scene.

No officers were injured, and the suspect was shot dead by officers. EPD says not a lot of information is yet available about the shooter, but he was a male, and he engaged several officers in a gunfight, shooting at multiple officers and moving around the entire store.

EPD neutralize shooter at Walmart West

The building is cleared at this time and there are no other suspects.

Sgt Grey says ” We have been trained that if there’s an active threat, we go in – we don’t pause, we don’t take time to try to figure out what’s going on. We go in and we go where the shots are being fired.”

EPD asks that if you are injured or were at the scene to please call 911 or the Evansville Police Department.

WTWO/WAWV

Dispatchers react to chaos during Evansville Walmart shooting

WARNING: Some viewers may find this audio and video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 911 calls released Saturday from Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch illustrate the chaos of the scene first responders encountered on Thursday night during a shooting at Walmart on the city’s west side. Operator: 911? Caller: I have […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Survivor speaks out after Evansville Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Authorities credited for rapid response to Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– It was a chaotic scene when a former employee opened fire last night at the westside Walmart. Police say, about 40 employees and 40 shoppers were in the store when Ronald Mosley, a former employee, walked in with a nine-millimeter handgun.  They say he went to the breakroom, where an employee meeting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD finds formerly missing Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – As of 1:16 p.m., police say contact has been made with Anderson and he’s being removed as a missing person. ORIGINAL The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for assistance in locating Dylan C. Anderson, 30. Officials say Anderson was last seen on December 28, 2022. EPD says it’s unknown what […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Ronald Mosely Who Died At Walmart on Red Bank Rd

The autopsy examination has been conducted on Ronald Mosley who died at Walmart on Red Bank Rd. . As a result it was determined that he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The Evansville Police Department can provide investigative updates when available.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Henderson Co. crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Henderson. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on KY 425 near the Pratt Paper Mill. Our crew saw a medical helicopter on scene. Deputies say a white car went left of center and hit a truck, causing...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WGAU

Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests

A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Petersburg Police Department is asking the public’s help during a theft investigation. According to police, they are turning to the public in helping to identify a vehicle that is suspected in being involved in a theft investigation. Police say if you have any information...
14news.com

UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosely were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
