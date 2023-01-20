Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Wind and rain coverage increases overnight
Periods of rain will become more likely overnight, but the gusty winds will be the bigger story through Wednesday. Periods of rain will become more likely overnight, but the gusty winds will be the bigger story through Wednesday. The Seven on 1/24. News at 6 on 1/24. News at 5...
WATE
6 Storm Team Weather January 23rd 2023
Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.
WATE
What to expect at the gas pump
Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WATE
Roll up your sleeve week in full effect
Donate blood at WATE until 6 p.m. Donate blood at WATE until 6 p.m. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Tennessee history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Tennessee using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
WATE
3rd Pediatric flu death reported in Tennessee
A second East Tennessee child has died from influenza-related illness this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This child is the third pediatric Influenza-related death in the state. 3rd Pediatric flu death reported in Tennessee. A second East Tennessee child has died from influenza-related illness this season, according...
TN Health Department: East TN child the third death from flu in TN
A second East Tennessee child has died influenza-related illness this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This child is the third pediatric Influenza-related death in the state.
Upcoming closures of four bridges in the Smokies announced
Temporary closures of four bridges in Great Smoky Mountains National Park are planned in the coming weeks as part of ongoing maintenance across the park.
WATE
Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22
WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
westkentuckystar.com
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
WATE
Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy. Baby Wyatt’ Authorities work to identify baby found …. On March 26,...
50-plus miles of SW VA rivers proposed as critical fish habitat
More than 50 miles of river habitat in Southwest Virginia has been proposed to be protected as "critical habitat" for a small fish once found in rivers across Southern Appalachia - the sickle darter.
wgnsradio.com
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
WATE
Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023
While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023. While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m.
Yo-Yo Ma plays music for whales off of Hawaii
Once they reached their destination, Yo-Yo Ma performed the song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
WATE
Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket in Lafollette worth $4 Million
A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette Friday, Jan. 20. Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket in Lafollette worth …. A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette Friday,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Illegal dumping plagues areas of Middle Tennessee, TWRA investigates
TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.
Comments / 0