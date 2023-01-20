ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Wind and rain coverage increases overnight

Periods of rain will become more likely overnight, but the gusty winds will be the bigger story through Wednesday. Periods of rain will become more likely overnight, but the gusty winds will be the bigger story through Wednesday. The Seven on 1/24. News at 6 on 1/24. News at 5...
6 Storm Team Weather January 23rd 2023

Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.
What to expect at the gas pump

Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Stephanie Milani from AAA stopped by WATE to talk about the recent increase in gas prices we have been seeing. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
Roll up your sleeve week in full effect

Donate blood at WATE until 6 p.m. Donate blood at WATE until 6 p.m. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
3rd Pediatric flu death reported in Tennessee

A second East Tennessee child has died from influenza-related illness this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This child is the third pediatric Influenza-related death in the state. 3rd Pediatric flu death reported in Tennessee. A second East Tennessee child has died from influenza-related illness this season, according...
Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
westkentuckystar.com

2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake

On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy. Baby Wyatt’ Authorities work to identify baby found …. On March 26,...
wgnsradio.com

Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee

(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023

While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Winter Farmers Market Returns for First Time in 2023. While it is winter, there is still a wide variety of items available at the Winter Farmers Market. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m.
Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket in Lafollette worth $4 Million

A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette Friday, Jan. 20. Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket in Lafollette worth …. A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette Friday,...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

