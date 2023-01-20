Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
NBA Star to Miss Several GamesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Related
Weekend crime in downtown Annapolis includes stolen lobster
Several crimes were reported in downtown Annapolis on Sunday, including a live lobster stolen from a tank.
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County’s lone remaining taxi operator requests easing of rules that ‘age out’ vehicles
With the rise of ride-hailing services, Fairfax County has seen its taxicab fleet whittled down to just one operator. That operator, Old Dominion Transportation Group (ODTG), hopes to extend the life of its 130-vehicle fleet by asking the county to revise an existing requirement that phases out taxis once they reach 10 years of age or more than 500,000 miles traveled.
Suspect in custody following Monday morning shootout with police in Lanham
It all started around 8:40am when Prince George's County Police were called to Hickory Hill Avenue about a suspicious car with its horn going off.
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shooting in Southern Avenue Metro Station parking lot
WASHINGTON - A man was shot and killed outside of the Southern Avenue Metro Station on Sunday, according to police. Metro Transit Police Department officials said officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a shooting in the station's parking lot, located at the border of Southeast D.C. and Prince George's County.
Spotsylvania Sheriff warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
According to police, the skimming device, which steals information from credit and debit cards as they are placed into a card reader, was found inside pump 7 at the Valero FasMart at 5022 Plank Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fredericksburg, just before 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
fredericksburg.today
Three teens charged in Stafford break-in
Three juveniles face serious charges after a North Stafford resident found the uninvited guests in her home. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on Friday night deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a home off of the 2600 block of Mountain View Road. The resident reported hearing a strange noise upstairs and saw a male suspect descending her staircase. When confronted, the male suspect fled back upstairs and exited the home through a bathroom window with at least two other suspects. The homeowner was not injured during the incident.
Prince William Police asking for help solving 42-year-old cold case
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a murder case on its 42-year anniversary
Man accused of serial shoplifting arrested after car chase in Stafford County
A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents and a car chase with Stafford County Sheriff's Office deputies just outside of Aquia Harbour.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
theriver953.com
FRPD reports the search for a suspect
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) reports the search for Xavier Davonne Roy. Roy has been known to frequent the South Shenandoah Avenue Kendrick Lane area of Front Royal. Roy is a black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall with brown hair and eyes. A picture of Roy is found...
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax Connector will make service changes next month, including new route to Tysons Metro
A bus route carrying passengers between western Fairfax County and Tysons on the new I-66 Express Lanes will take effect early next month. Fairfax Connector will start operating its new Route 660 on Monday, Feb. 6, providing weekday, rush-hour service from the Stone Road Park & Ride in Centreville to the Tysons Metro station, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation announced Friday (Jan. 20).
NBC12
6 puppies found abandoned in knotted plastic bag in Caroline County
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Caroline County have launched an animal cruelty investigation after multiple puppies were found abandoned in a wooded area. The sheriff’s office says on Jan. 15, six puppies were found discarded in a wooded area off Cedar Fork Road. The puppies were found...
Virginia dad missing since before Christmas is found dead in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing before Christmas and whose remains were found in Maryland nearly a month later. Jose Guerrero was last seen Dec. 21 leaving his home in...
Inside Nova
Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
Rideshare driver's car stolen at gunpoint in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man driving for a rideshare company was carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Navy Yard area of Southeast D.C. DC police said a group of men approached the driver while he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of 4th Street SE around 3:17 a.m.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old man shot, killed in fatal Annapolis shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County is under investigation. According to police, officers responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive in Annapolis just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 18-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds outside of a building. The...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Reports of Suspicious Vehicles in Bethesda Neighborhoods
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division have received and investigated two separate incidents involving suspicious vehicles driving in the Glen Echo and East Parkhill section of Bethesda. These incidents were reported during the first and second weeks of January. Through...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Howard County
Howard County police are investigating the circumstances behind a pedestrian crash that left one woman dead on Saturday afternoon in Elkridge.
Comments / 0