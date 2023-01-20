Read full article on original website
Australian startup Recharge bids for Britishvolt with a view to reviving UK battery plant
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries, has made a non-binding offer for the collapsed UK battery company Britishvolt that could revive plans to construct a large plant in northern England. The bid was lodged in the UK late on Tuesday, shortly after a cash crunch at Britishvolt sent the company into...
Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications
Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF4012 and GRF4012W, two broadband gain blocks offering a unique blend of noise and linearity performance over exceptionally wide bandwidths. By accentuating a critical balance between the products’ gain, noise figure, linearity, and compression performance, Guerrilla RF developed a core tailored specifically for satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements.
Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
OPTAGE Builds Its Fifth Data Center in Osaka, Japan
OPTAGE, Inc., digital infrastructure and telecommunication company in Japan, today announced to build its Fifth Data Center ‘OPTAGE Sonezaki Data Center’ in Osaka, Japan. In recent years, many companies and municipalities in Japan have been using cloud services, and there is a growing demand for data centers that can communicate with cloud services with low latency. As a result, many of Japan's data centers are concentrated in Osaka and Tokyo due to low latency and easy access. In addition, disaster preparedness is important in Japan because of the high number of earthquakes that occur there, and more companies are using data centers in both Osaka and Tokyo.
General Micro Systems (GMS) Expands Army-Specific Rugged Computer Portfolio
Small form factor, OpenVPX SOSA-aligned and rackmount servers bring data-driven computing to the edge. General Micro Systems, the world’s leading technology-independent supplier of computing engines, today announced its expanded portfolio of rugged small form factor (SFF), OpenVPX and rackmount equipment that offers next-generation deployed processing and enhanced bandwidth to the U.S. Army. With added capabilities from Dell Technologies OEM, this combined portfolio can enable more U.S. Army programs to realize the latest commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies along with GMS’s rugged server portfolio.
Venafi Introduces TLS Protect for Kubernetes to Simplify Cloud Native Machine Identity Management
New product enables organizations to increase observability, consistency and control of machine identities across complex Kubernetes environments. Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today introduced TLS Protect for Kubernetes. As part of the Venafi Control Plane for machine identities, TLS Protect for Kubernetes enables security and platform teams to easily and securely manage cloud native machine identities, such as TLS, mTLS and SPIFFE, across all of an enterprise’s multi-cloud and multi-cluster Kubernetes environments. By delivering increased visibility, control and automation over machine identity management within more complex cloud native infrastructures, it helps enterprises improve application reliability and reduce development and operational costs.
Mango Animation Maker Helps Users Create Animation Videos in a Snap
Interesting characters from all walks of life are available in this animation maker to help tell a vivid story. Mango Animate has launched an animation maker - Mango Animation Maker that allows users to create animation videos effortlessly. The user-friendly animation maker makes it easy for creators to tell their stories.
EEJA (TANAKA Precious Metals) to Exhibit at 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN
TOKYO, Jan 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - EEJA Ltd. (Head Office: Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa; Representative Director & Group CEO: Toru Shoji; hereafter "EEJA"), which operates TANAKA Precious Metals' plating business, announced today that it would exhibit at the 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN, the electronics packaging and manufacturing exhibition to be held at Tokyo Big Sight on January 25-27, 2023. Exhibiting at INTERNEPCON JAPAN for the first time in four years, EEJA will premiere four new products related to plating technologies and processes. Together, they will help meet rising needs in the electronics industry, such as expanded data bandwidth in communications environments and improved durability of in-vehicle electronic components and semiconductors.
Section Introduces Persistent Volume Storage Support for Distributed Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Workloads
Developers can now quickly deploy complex application environments globally while improving performance, reliability and cost over typical cloud environments. Section, the leading cloud-native hosting platform, today announced support for Persistent Volume storage across its distributed, multi-cloud platform, allowing developers to quickly deploy even the most complex Kubernetes workloads globally. Section enables organizations to easily optimize and scale service to local demand while steering traffic to the most appropriate endpoints for performance and availability across cloud providers worldwide. With the new release of Persistent Volumes, Kubernetes users can ensure stateful data storage independent of pods and containers to support Databases such as PostgreSQL and MySQL, shared caches, document or object stores and more. Section handles day-to-day server operations, as its clusterless platform automates orchestration across a secure and reliable global infrastructure network.
BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers Effective Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a top company that provides a fully-integrated Transport ERP software. The software provides checks, balances, and comparative reports for several processes like payments, trip expenses, and more. It is also fully integrated with third-party systems using API, allowing clients to use barcode-enabled features, validate GSTIN, track vehicle location while tracking docket, and more. Typically, the company has been regarded as a market leader in logistics ERP software since 2005. So far, the company has assisted more than 300 logistic companies in digitizing their business operations by making use of their transport ERP software.
Gamma Deploys Riskonnect to Advance Strategic Decision Making with Automated Risk Management System
Riskonnect reduces manual effort while enabling better visualization, management, and reporting of risk. Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced that Gamma, a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), has selected Riskonnect to automate its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework. The platform will equip Gamma with complete visibility of its risk exposure, enabling the company to anticipate, manage, and report on strategic and operational risks across the business.
PCI Successfully Completes SOC/FISMA Examinations for 2022
PCI Energy Solutions is pleased to announce its successful completion of the Service Organization Controls 1 Type II (SOC 1 Type II) and Service Organization Controls 2 Type II (SOC 2 Type II) attestation issued under the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) and Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (SSAE 18) for 2022.
