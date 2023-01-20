Read full article on original website
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
Nominations Now Being Accepted for Montgomery County’s Commission for Women’s 2023 ‘Women Making History Award’
Per Montgomery County: Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Montgomery County “Women Making History Award.” The award is presented by the Montgomery County Commission for Women and Montgomery Women. The deadline for nominations is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The annual award is given in recognition of outstanding women in Montgomery County who are making significant contributions to their vocation and to the community.
Takoma Park’s Ward 3 to Hold Community Meeting on Public Safety
The Police Department and Ward 3 City Councilmember Randy Gibson will be holding a community meeting to discuss public safety issues in Ward 3. Police Department staff will be providing an update on recent incidents in Ward 3 and provide an overall overview of crime stats/trends and security measures put in place to address these trends.
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Wheaton. Rashell Meza was last seen on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Pl. Meza is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that is currently dyed red. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and sweatpants. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
15-Year-Old Arrested for Possession of Handgun After Bringing Firearm to Richard Montgomery High School
Per the Rockville City Police Department: The Rockville City Police Department has charged a 15-year-old juvenile with firearms related offenses. On January 24, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Richard Montgomery High School Security personnel notified the school’s Community Engagement Officer that a former student was on school property and was possibly in possession of a handgun. The student was apprehended by Rockville City Police approximately one block away from the high school, who was in possession of a firearm. The juvenile was arrested without incident and will be charged accordingly.
Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs
The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
Montgomery County Council Statement Condemning Antisemitic Symbols at Montgomery County Public Schools
Per Montgomery County: Today, the Montgomery County Council issued the following statement condemning the drawings of swastikas found at three separate Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). “We are once again saddened and disgusted at the displays of hate targeting the Jewish community at three Montgomery County schools. “The Council stands...
Blair High School Entered A Brief Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon After Reports of Gunshots Near the School; Incident Was Determined to be Fireworks
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of gunshots at the neighboring Woodmoor shopping center at approximately 1PM on Tuesday, along Colesville Rd near University Blvd East. The incident sent Blair High School into a lockdown from 1:18pm until 1:29pm and remained in a shelter-in-place until 1:40pm, when it was determined...
Detectives Ask For Assistance in Locating Missing 32-Year-Old
Update: Zi Ayawoavi Eli Athiogbey has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old from White Oak. Zi Ayawoavi Eli Athiogbey was last seen on Sunday, January...
Antisemitic Flyers Left at Homes in Kensington Over the Weekend
Antisemitic flyers were found in the yards of several homes in Kensington on Sunday morning. According to a report by WUSA9, the flyers were placed in Ziploc bags that contained rice, and several of the homes targeted had mezuzahs (parchment inscribed with Hebrew verses from the Torah) displayed. Montgomery County Police has not released any information regarding the incident or suspects. In a statement on Monday, County Executive Marc Elrich said, “These attacks are meant to instill fear to weaken and divide our communities, but these are generating more support for our Jewish neighbors. We are united and are showing those who are pedaling hate that these antisemitic attempts at community disruption won’t be tolerated.”
MoCo Board of Education Adopts Option for Virtual Learning on Inclement Weather Days for School Year 2022–2023
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023. During the meeting, the Board adopted an option for virtual learning on inclement weather days for school year 2022–2023; discussed the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future initial implementation plan; issued an Open Meetings Act (OMA) statement; and made three administrative appointments. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording.
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a Germantown home invasion. On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:58 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the 21100 block of Archstone Way for the report of a home invasion that just occurred.
MCFRS Respond to Fire at Aviary Shelter/Coop
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire in the 3700blk of Kayson St, off Connecticut Avenue, in Wheaton-Glenmont on Tuesday around 11am. According to to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire involved two sheds and an aviary shelter/coop, and was likely electrical in nature. The fire has been extinguished and all animals escaped unharmed. Damage is estimated to be ~$5,000 and “a few chickens/roosters(?) & ducks will be displaced.”
Great Seneca Plan Existing Conditions Report Presented to the Planning Board
Planners release report on current conditions, community input for master plan focused on communities along I-270 Corridor. The Montgomery County Planning Department presented the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and ScienceExisting Conditions Report to the Planning Board Thursday, January 19. The Great Seneca Plan is a comprehensive update to the 2010 master plan for communities in the heart of the I-270 Corridor that border the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville, and includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, and surrounding areas. The Existing Conditions Report evaluates the status of the plan area and provides critical community input and data that inform the Great Seneca Plan going forward. The final plan will make recommendations for land use, zoning, urban design, transportation, environment, and community facilities, as well as incorporate countywide initiatives and policies.
Beyond MoCo: Settlement Reached with Baltimore Pet Store After Alleged Violation of Puppy Mills Law
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Upholding his commitment to protecting the public from those who violate consumer laws, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Charm City Puppies, Inc. and its owner, Wayne Cossentino (Charm City Puppies). The Division alleged that Charm City Puppies violated the Consumer Protection Act when it sold puppies to consumers in violation of the “No More Puppy Mills Act.”
MCFRS Respond to Collision Involving Crossing Guard Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a pedestrian near the rear entrance of the Landon School in Bethesda around 8am on Tuesday, January 24. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, EMS is on the scene and evaluating one adult (crossing guard) with non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Beyond MoCo: Nine Members and Associates of a West Baltimore Drug Trafficking Organization Known as “Wick Squad” Are Indicted
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced nine Baltimore men have been charged in connection with a long-term investigation in West Baltimore City. Charges in the indictments include illegal possession of firearms, distribution of Fentanyl, and distribution of cocaine. The investigation was led by the.
Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on January 23, 2023
Per Montgomery County: Council will review state legislation; Committees will receive briefings on economic development in the County, review monthly financial reports for Montgomery County Public Schools, and discuss legislation on affordable housing feasibility study requirements and. voting requirements for map amendments and zoning text amendments. The Council will meet...
Montgomery Parks Virtual Speaker Series Spotlights Maryland’s Rare and Endangered Species
Join naturalist Kerry Wixted on January 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. to learn about Maryland’s rare, threatened and endangered species. Montgomery Parks invites the public to the January 2023 virtual session of its Parks Speaker Series on the topic of rare, threatened and endangered species in Maryland. The free session will take place online on January 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. During this presentation, Kerry Wixted will discuss the over 1,200 species that have been listed as rare, threatened, or endangered in Maryland and how the Maryland Natural Heritage Program ranks and manages rare species across the state. She will also cover a few ways to help with the conservation of rare species and their habitats.
Update on Tuesday Afternoon Coop Fire; Several Chickens Perish
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire in the 3700blk of Kayson St, off Connecticut Avenue, in Wheaton-Glenmont on Tuesday around 11am. According to to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire involved two sheds and an aviary shelter/coop. It was originally reported that all animals had escaped unharmed, but we now know that several chickens perished in the fire. The majority of the flock migrated to an attached ‘run’ area. Damage is estimated to be ~$5,000 . Investigators believe the fire began when a lamp fell to floor and ignited bedding materials (for fowls).
