ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Magellan Jets opens a private terminal at Hanscom Field

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

It provides "an intimate and purely private experience."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKCwe_0kLhei4700
The private terminal for Magellan Jets at Hanscom Field in Bedford. Magellan Jets

Quincy-based Magellan Jets has opened a private terminal for customers at Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford.

Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets offers membership, jet card ownership, and on-demand charter services. The company is now expanding its services, adding a new aircraft sales and management division.

“With the launch of our private terminal at Bedford Hanscom Field,

one of our major hubs and in our backyard, it’s the perfect location to expand our service offering by adding aircraft sales/acquisitions and management to the platform of products our customers have access to,” Anthony Tivnan, president and co-founder of Magellan Jets, said in a statement. “This location also provides an intimate and purely private experience that is exclusive to Magellan customers, members, and guests traveling to and from the Boston area.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOmKf_0kLhei4700
The exterior of the private terminal at Hanscom Field for Magellan Jets.

The new 5,300-square-foot terminal, located on the southeast corner of the airport off Hanscom Drive, will cater specifically to the needs of private travelers and “make them feel completely at home,” according to the company. Travelers will pull into designated VIP parking, be met by staff members who know them by name, and head to a private lounge.

Once inside the lounge, travelers can relax while sipping top-shelf spirits before or after their flights. They’ll have access to bathrooms and a state-of-the-art executive conference room.

Magellan Jets says it will also use the space for community events with organizations such as Camp Harbor View, the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, and Bridgewater State University’s Department of Aviation Science.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Lego’s Americas headquarters moving to Boston in 2026

The toy company’s current Americas headquarters are in Connecticut. The company says all employees there will have jobs available in Boston. Lego plans to move its Americas headquarters from Connecticut to Boston in 2026, the toy company announced Tuesday. All employees at the current headquarters in Enfield will have...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s how to watch the NASA rocket launch tonight

“Virginia is for Launch Lovers" will fly into the sky between 6 and 8 p.m. Keep your eyes on the sky tonight — a NASA facility in Virginia is preparing to launch a rocket that may be seen across the east coast. The 59-foot-tall Rocket Lab Electron rocket will...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

RentHop: Massachusetts has 5 of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters

The top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located in just eight states. Finding an affordable rental in Great Boston takes a lot of patience, research, pluck, and luck. Experts have forecast that we won’t see the runup in rents the region experienced in 2022, but metro Boston remains one of the most expensive apartment markets in the nation.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston-based Wayfair announces additional layoffs

The cutbacks represent 10 percent of the retailer's global workforce. Boston-based home goods retailer Wayfair announced Friday that it’s cutting 1,750 jobs in its second round of layoffs in six months. The layoffs represent 10 percent of the company’s global workforce and include 937 Massachusetts workers. This new round...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Red Sox designate reliever Matt Barnes for assignment

Following Xander Bogaerts' exit, Barnes was the longest-tenured player on the Red Sox roster. The Red Sox are moving on from the longest-tenured player on their roster. Reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment on Tuesday, removing him from the 40-man roster. The 32-year-old righty played nine seasons in Boston,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu encourages resilience, unity in spirit of Lunar New Year

Boston’s Lunar New Year celebrations are set to kick off for the first time since before the pandemic, despite Saturday’s tragic shooting in Monterey Park, California. In wake of another mass shooting, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu encouraged Bostonians to look towards the various themes of hope, resilience, and unity embedded within the story of the Lunar New Year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

School police forces are common in Texas and Florida. Is Boston next?

Police officers were removed from Boston's schools in 2021. A new recommendation could bring them back. Amid simmering debate over police officers’ presence in schools, an outside consultant is recommending that Boston Public Schools look into creating its own police department. The recommendation from the Council of Great City...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

How much could it cost to live at the South Shore Plaza?

Developer offers market-based estimates, notes that 10% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing. Plans are underway to add a residential development to South Shore Plaza, updating the shopping mall’s old school retail and restaurant style to fall in line with modern live, work, play developments, as recently seen in the transformation of Watertown’s Arsenal Mall into the bustling residential-retail neighborhood, Arsenal Yards.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston

Bruins legend Zdeno Chara talks playing with broken jaw and ‘co-captains’ role with Patrice Bergeron

"I just felt like it was the right thing to do." Zdeno Chara is widely regarded as one of the greatest free-agent signings in NHL history. Beyond his numerous individual accolades, Chara captained the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup in 39 years. But before departing to the Capitals, the future Hall of Famer orchestrated a culture change in Boston that carries on today through veterans like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu continues to push for rent control

"This is one part of a larger strategy and our goal is to prevent the extreme increases that have been pushing families out of neighborhoods where we've seen double-digit rent increases." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is continuing to advocate for a form of rent control. Last week, it was reported...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

6 things to know about Red Sox acquisition Adalberto Mondesi

Mondesi spent the first seven years of his major league career with Kansas City. On Tuesday, the Red Sox announced the acquisition of shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later from the Royals in exchange for left-hander Josh Taylor. Mondesi is the first major leaguer that Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy