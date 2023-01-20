Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman dies of exposure to cold after fall, police say
RUPERT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead of exposure in Rupert on Saturday. Investigators said troopers were called to a home on Sykes Hollow Road around 6:21 a.m. after a witness found the woman's body in her driveway. Officials said the victim,...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for violation of conditions of release in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 23-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a 911 hang-up call at the Sugar House Motel at around 10:35 p.m. Police say that Tionna Young, of New Haven, violated her active conditions of release by...
WCAX
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
WMUR.com
Hanover car crash leads police to $25,000 worth of drugs
Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes her and comes forward with information about her whereabouts.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland woman arrested for stealing credit cards
RUTLAND — A 26-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Rutland earlier this month. On January 3, authorities say they were made aware of two credit cards being fraudulently used at Price Chopper. The victim told police that his wallet had been taken from an unlocked vehicle on...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle
CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault on police officer in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn on Holiday Drive at around 8:25 p.m. Police say they made contact with Justin Gordon, of Rutland Town. While attempting to take...
WMUR.com
Suspect sought after thousands of fentanyl pills found in rental car, police say
HANOVER, N.H. — More than 2,000 fentanyl pills along with 185 grams of methamphetamine were recently seized by Hanover police, who said they're now looking for a suspect in the case. Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
mynbc5.com
Tractor-trailer crashes on I-89 in New Hampshire as car carrier crash was being cleared
There were white-out conditions in Warner Monday when a car carrier slid off Interstate 89 south. One of the vehicles on that fully-loaded truck rolled off and landed in the right lane. The truck driver has minor injuries. As that crash was being cleared, another truck driver lost control and...
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
newportdispatch.com
Brattleboro man arrested for theft, police looking for second suspect
VERNON — Two people were arrested in Vernon today. Authorities say they were notified of two men in a red truck, parked in front of a driveway on Stebbins Road at around 8:25 a.m. The caller told police that two men under a sedan vehicle were cutting off the...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Putney
PUTNEY — A 41-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment following a crash in Putney yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 5 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that the driver, identified as Brandon Olson, of Hinsdale,...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
Rutland duo arrested on drug and firearm charges
Two Rutland residents were arrested on Tuesday after Rutland Police, with federal agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on Baxter Street in Rutland.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Rutland drug sweep
RUTLAND — Two people were arrested in Rutland yesterday. Police say they executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Baxter Street. Officers located suspected drugs and a firearm during the search. Police have charged Trevor Vandenburgh, 31, of Rutland, with drug-related charges. He was issued a...
newportdispatch.com
Springfield man charged with obstruction of justice
SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man is facing 22 counts of contempt of court following an incident in Springfield. On November 17, 2022, police say they began a partnered investigation with members of the Vermont Department of Corrections. According to the report, Travis Woodbury was remanded pre-trial to the SSCC...
Days ahead of his departure, Orange County sheriff settles case involving improper assignment of investigative work
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council agreement found Sheriff Bill Bohnyak engaged in “unprofessional conduct” when he delegated sex crime investigations to an unqualified deputy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Days ahead of his departure, Orange County sheriff settles case involving improper assignment of investigative work.
