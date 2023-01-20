ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, VT

mynbc5.com

Vermont woman dies of exposure to cold after fall, police say

RUPERT, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead of exposure in Rupert on Saturday. Investigators said troopers were called to a home on Sykes Hollow Road around 6:21 a.m. after a witness found the woman's body in her driveway. Officials said the victim,...
RUPERT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for violation of conditions of release in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A 23-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a 911 hang-up call at the Sugar House Motel at around 10:35 p.m. Police say that Tionna Young, of New Haven, violated her active conditions of release by...
NEW HAVEN, VT
WCAX

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
RUPERT, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest

RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland woman arrested for stealing credit cards

RUTLAND — A 26-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Rutland earlier this month. On January 3, authorities say they were made aware of two credit cards being fraudulently used at Price Chopper. The victim told police that his wallet had been taken from an unlocked vehicle on...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle

CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
CORINTH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault on police officer in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn on Holiday Drive at around 8:25 p.m. Police say they made contact with Justin Gordon, of Rutland Town. While attempting to take...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Putney

PUTNEY — A 41-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment following a crash in Putney yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 5 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that the driver, identified as Brandon Olson, of Hinsdale,...
PUTNEY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
LEICESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Rutland drug sweep

RUTLAND — Two people were arrested in Rutland yesterday. Police say they executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Baxter Street. Officers located suspected drugs and a firearm during the search. Police have charged Trevor Vandenburgh, 31, of Rutland, with drug-related charges. He was issued a...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Springfield man charged with obstruction of justice

SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man is facing 22 counts of contempt of court following an incident in Springfield. On November 17, 2022, police say they began a partnered investigation with members of the Vermont Department of Corrections. According to the report, Travis Woodbury was remanded pre-trial to the SSCC...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

