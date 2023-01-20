Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Related
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) back for Bucks, Bobby Portis on bench Monday
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo is back in action after missing five games with a sore left knee. He is replacing Bobby Portis in the starting lineup. Giannis has the highest salary on Monday at $11,400...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. James is active against his intrastate rivals after the Lakers' superstar was listed as questionable. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project James to score 52.4 FanDuel points. James' current projection includes 30.8...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) out for Timberwolves' Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Prince will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. In a matchup against a New Orleans' squad ranked 16th in opposing true shooting percentage, Kyle Anderson is a candidate for an increased role on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Stevens Adams (knee) out for Memphis' Wednesday contest
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Adams will miss his second straight game with knee soreness. In an opportunity versus a Warriors' team allowing 53.0 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Xavier Tillman should see an increased role at the five position.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) uncertain Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is uncertain for Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and he might pick up a second straight absence on Wednesday. Montrezl Harrell will be in line for another start if Embiid is inactive. numberFire's models project Embiid for 33.5...
Texas Longhorns Basketball: Best Ways To Watch in 2023
Horns up for University of Texas men’s and women’s hoops!
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (hamstring) on Tuesday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jokic will make his 42nd start at center after Denver's superstar was forced to miss two games with left hamstring tightness. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models expect Jokic to score 56.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones starting for Grizzlies with Ja Morant (ankle) sitting
The Memphis Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones in place of Ja Morant (ankle) for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are keeping Morant on the sidelines in the second leg of their back-to-back, and will have Jones handle starting point guard duties in his absence. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (ankle) not listed on Grizzlies' Wednesday injury report
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Morant is on track to return after the Grizzlies' star point guard was held out on Monday with an ankle ailment. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Morant to score 45.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (back) on Tuesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Boston Celtics. Strus will make his 25th appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Strus' Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Bryce McGowens for inactive Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. McGowens will make his first career start after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus a Suns' team playing with a 98.7 pace, Smith's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800. Per...
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Tuesday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will start at power forward after Blake Griffin was sent to the bench. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 20.4 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (illness) questionable for Atlanta's Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hunter's availability remains in limbo after Atlanta's forward missed one game with acute asthma symptoms. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to see more minutes versus a Thunder team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Hunter is inactive.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid's availability is currently in limbo after Philadelphia's center was inactive on Sunday for left foot injury recovery reasons. Expect Montrezl Harrell to see more minutes versus a Nets' team ranked tenth in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers (50.5) if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) remains out on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Ball will be sidelined for his third straight contest with ankle and wrist injuries. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to log more minutes on Tuesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.4 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin filling in for Celtics' Robert Williams (injury management) Monday
The Boston Celtics will start Blake Griffin in place of Robert Williams (knee, injury management) in Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Robert Williams picked up a knee injury on Saturday and was unable to return to that contest, and will now miss Monday's game as the Celtics gear up for a back-to-back. Blake Griffin will make his ninth start of the season in tonight's game against the Magic.
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin playing with Boston's second unit on Tuesday night
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Griffin will come off the bench after Grant Williams was chosen as Boston's starter on the road. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 264.2 minutes this season, Griffin is producing 0.82 FanDuel points per minute...
Comments / 0