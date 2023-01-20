Wholesale Aluminum Materials Mini Flat Slimpar Series with Remote Control without Noise Indoor Par Lighting

Read full article on original website
Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications
Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF4012 and GRF4012W, two broadband gain blocks offering a unique blend of noise and linearity performance over exceptionally wide bandwidths. By accentuating a critical balance between the products’ gain, noise figure, linearity, and compression performance, Guerrilla RF developed a core tailored specifically for satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements.
Australian startup Recharge bids for Britishvolt with a view to reviving UK battery plant
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries, has made a non-binding offer for the collapsed UK battery company Britishvolt that could revive plans to construct a large plant in northern England. The bid was lodged in the UK late on Tuesday, shortly after a cash crunch at Britishvolt sent the company into...
ColdBlock Strong Acid Digestion Method a Significant Improvement vs. Traditional Geochemical Four-Acid Digestions
ColdBlock Method a Significantly Faster Process, While Maintaining Accuracy & Precision of Final Analytical Data; Elimination of Perchloric Represents Improvement in Laboratory Workplace Health, Safety, and Environmental Impact. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - ColdBlock Technologies Inc. (ColdBlock) has announced a sample digestion method using its ColdBlock Pro...
EEJA (TANAKA Precious Metals) to Exhibit at 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN
TOKYO, Jan 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - EEJA Ltd. (Head Office: Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa; Representative Director & Group CEO: Toru Shoji; hereafter "EEJA"), which operates TANAKA Precious Metals' plating business, announced today that it would exhibit at the 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN, the electronics packaging and manufacturing exhibition to be held at Tokyo Big Sight on January 25-27, 2023. Exhibiting at INTERNEPCON JAPAN for the first time in four years, EEJA will premiere four new products related to plating technologies and processes. Together, they will help meet rising needs in the electronics industry, such as expanded data bandwidth in communications environments and improved durability of in-vehicle electronic components and semiconductors.
Cowboy Revolution Apparel Co Is Blending Military And Western Styles With The Cowboy Code In Mind
Veteran-founded apparel company Cowboy Revolution Apparel Co aims to “Reclaim Patriotism through the cowboy code.” With inspirational quotes and representations of this moral code, the clothing, and accessories sold by Cowboy Revolution Apparel Co uphold their high level of standards. In 2012, a group of US Marine Corp...
Marketing expert and CEO of FT Marketing Francesca Taraddei provides simple direct response marketing solutions designed for Dubai service businesses.
Francesca Taraddei reveals proven techniques and secrets for businesses in Dubai to get real results with marketing. Marketing is at the heart of every business operation. Unfortunately, many small and medium-sized businesses do not know how to level up their marketing efforts to boost lead generation and increase their net profit. Francesca Taraddei shares her professional observation of the Dubai business scene, explaining that many businesses remain lost in crowded spaces, which is why she moved to Dubai to help businesses drive profit.
Arroyo Invests in Integrated Shore-Side LNG Liquefaction and Bunkering Platform in the U.S.
Expands Portfolio of Transportation and Storage Infrastructure Assets. Arroyo Investors, a Houston-based, independent investment manager focused on power and energy infrastructure assets throughout the Americas, today announced it has recently closed an investment in Seaside LNG and its affiliated entities (the Company), an integrated shore-side LNG liquefaction and bunkering platform in the U.S.
Mango Animation Maker Helps Users Create Animation Videos in a Snap
Interesting characters from all walks of life are available in this animation maker to help tell a vivid story. Mango Animate has launched an animation maker - Mango Animation Maker that allows users to create animation videos effortlessly. The user-friendly animation maker makes it easy for creators to tell their stories.
Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers Effective Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a top company that provides a fully-integrated Transport ERP software. The software provides checks, balances, and comparative reports for several processes like payments, trip expenses, and more. It is also fully integrated with third-party systems using API, allowing clients to use barcode-enabled features, validate GSTIN, track vehicle location while tracking docket, and more. Typically, the company has been regarded as a market leader in logistics ERP software since 2005. So far, the company has assisted more than 300 logistic companies in digitizing their business operations by making use of their transport ERP software.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Section Introduces Persistent Volume Storage Support for Distributed Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Workloads
Developers can now quickly deploy complex application environments globally while improving performance, reliability and cost over typical cloud environments. Section, the leading cloud-native hosting platform, today announced support for Persistent Volume storage across its distributed, multi-cloud platform, allowing developers to quickly deploy even the most complex Kubernetes workloads globally. Section enables organizations to easily optimize and scale service to local demand while steering traffic to the most appropriate endpoints for performance and availability across cloud providers worldwide. With the new release of Persistent Volumes, Kubernetes users can ensure stateful data storage independent of pods and containers to support Databases such as PostgreSQL and MySQL, shared caches, document or object stores and more. Section handles day-to-day server operations, as its clusterless platform automates orchestration across a secure and reliable global infrastructure network.
Gamma Deploys Riskonnect to Advance Strategic Decision Making with Automated Risk Management System
Riskonnect reduces manual effort while enabling better visualization, management, and reporting of risk. Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced that Gamma, a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), has selected Riskonnect to automate its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework. The platform will equip Gamma with complete visibility of its risk exposure, enabling the company to anticipate, manage, and report on strategic and operational risks across the business.
GVTC Excites Subscribers With Arlo Secure Connected Cameras for Calix Revenue EDGE, Exceeding Signup Goals by 200 Percent
GVTC is creating exceptional subscriber experiences by launching the Arlo Secure Revenue EDGE managed service in a matter of weeks with the help of the Calix Customer Success Services team, exceeding their signup goals by 200 percent in the first week, with new subscribers signing on every week since launch.
Global 5G Developments Outlook Report 2023: New Key Trends and What to Expect - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global 5G Developments and Outlook for 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. As 5G enterprise develops, enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) is expected to continue to impact the mobile operator business for the foreseeable future. Regional mobile operators are maintaining 5G connectivity for consumers as a stable revenue...
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand to Expand in Japan With Plans for Hotel Toranomon Hills
Located in the heart of Tokyo’s newest international business hub, Hotel Toranomon Hills will offer guests a sophisticated yet convivial cocoon for socializing and work. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered in a management agreement with a Mori Building affiliate for Hotel Toranomon Hills, which will be located at the heart of Tokyo’s emerging business center as part of the new Toranomon Hills Station Tower. Slated to open in late 2023, the 205-luxury hotel will debut The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Tokyo and will mark the second hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Japan, further demonstrating Hyatt’s intentional brand growth in the Asia Pacific region.
Vietnam Dental Equipment Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2022-2027 - Healthcare Investments Through Government Promises Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Equipment, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vietnam dental equipment market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive...
Fountain Mountain Offers Kasco Aerator Fountain in the USA
Fountain Mountain is a reputable company that provides several types of fountains and pond pumps to residential and commercial clients in the USA. Fountain Mountain is your one-stop shop for all fountain and water feature requirements, specializing in pond pumps and garden fountains. Fountain Mountain provides everything you need for a stunning outdoor water feature, from premium submersible pumps to distinctive waterfall nozzles, bubblers, spray heads, and other accessories. Fountain Mountain has everything you need at affordable pricing, whether you want to add a space to your backyard or some peace and quiet to your landscape.
Venafi Introduces TLS Protect for Kubernetes to Simplify Cloud Native Machine Identity Management
New product enables organizations to increase observability, consistency and control of machine identities across complex Kubernetes environments. Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today introduced TLS Protect for Kubernetes. As part of the Venafi Control Plane for machine identities, TLS Protect for Kubernetes enables security and platform teams to easily and securely manage cloud native machine identities, such as TLS, mTLS and SPIFFE, across all of an enterprise’s multi-cloud and multi-cluster Kubernetes environments. By delivering increased visibility, control and automation over machine identity management within more complex cloud native infrastructures, it helps enterprises improve application reliability and reduce development and operational costs.
