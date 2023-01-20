ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of 222 State Street, died peacefully on January 21, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Rome, NY. A full obituary will be published shortly. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday,...
CARTHAGE, NY
Lyons Falls to receive $2.25M via the NY Forward Program

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - When the winners were announced Monday, Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof could not believe it. “I was so excited I was jumping up and down,” said Village of Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof. $2.25 million is earmarked for the Village of Lyons Falls....
LYONS FALLS, NY
Lake effect snow into the evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow has become organized and is focused on the Tug Hill region. There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 7 p.m. today. Areas hardest hit could get from 3 to 6 inches. It will be windy, with...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Calm today, lake effect by tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The rest of the day will stay mainly dry and cloudy. There’s only a 30% chance of any snow. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Unorganized lake effect snow will start up overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

