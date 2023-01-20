ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.

The City of Fort Smith says the construction will be conducted in the 3200 block of the street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The City says if drivers are traveling through the area, please consider alternate routes.

