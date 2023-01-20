ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Toledo reactions of Monterey Park shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The sound of sirens flooded the streets of Monterey park, California Saturday night. After a gunman opened fire on a group of Lunar New Year celebrators in a dance studio. The ripple effects are reaching Asian American communities across the country, even right here in Toledo. Xiao...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Winter weather could affect Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says the winter weather expected this week could affect the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting on Wednesday. The City says that due to the anticipated snow fall, if there is a level 2 snow emergency, the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

January 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few morning flurries will tapper off in the hours ahead. Both today and tomorrow will bring a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 30s. Snow will begin just before daybreak on Wednesday, but snow totals are expected to be low by 7am (less than 1″). Light snow is expected in the morning with heavy snow developing in the afternoon and early evening. The evening commute could be rough on Wednesday. The Thursday morning commute will also be challenging as light snow will continue at times with some blowing and drifting possible. 3-7″ of snow is expected across the area, but where rain mixes with snow, totals should be closer to 3-4″. That is most likely from Findlay to Fremont and areas east of that line. Everyone else is expected to see snow totals in the 4-7″ range. A clipper is expected to bring some light snow Friday night. Snow totals between a dusting and 2″ are possible. Another storm could cause problems on Sunday. Snow is likely in the northern part of the area with the chance of freezing rain and sleet mixing with snow. Some rain is possible in the southern part of the area. The active storm track will continue later next week as another storm is expected to bring rain, snow or a mix mid next week.
FREMONT, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

3 things to know about Wednesday's winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio — The WTOL 11 Weather team is forecasting a return to wintry weather for the end of January. Beyond the light snow accumulations this Sunday, an ALERT Day has been issued for Wednesday, January 25th for the potential of more significant snow accumulation, a wintry mix and the colder more typical winter chill.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night. According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr. A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition. TPD remains...
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 23 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigates Friday night fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
TOLEDO, OH

