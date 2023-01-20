Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa won’t play at Buffalo on Sunday

Read full article on original website
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Bengals overpower Bills, 27-10, move into AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs
ORCHARD, PARK, New York — Amidst the snow and noise at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon was Joe Burrow. In perhaps his best playoff performance, the Bengals’ franchise quarterback proved once again that he’s everything they’d dreamed he’d become: Calm in the face of of pressure, strong in the elements of January with an unflinching demeanor that’s contagious.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals 27-10 AFC Divisional round win vs. the Bills
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs on 23 of 36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
At Guardians Fest, Triston McKenzie and Myles Straw wonder aloud: Why don’t Cleveland fans hate the AL Central?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The man in the Chief Wahoo crewneck refuses to say their name. When New York’s baseball team – you know which one – travels to Cleveland, longtime Guardians fan Marty identifies them only by their pattern. “Anybody who plays against Pinstripes, I hope...
How the Bengals showed their killer instinct to return to the AFC Championship: Strictly Stripes Podcast
ORCHARD PARK, New York - And then there were two. The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship almost exactly one year from the day they made it to the big game following a commanding divisional round victory on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Unsurprisingly,...
Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt backs up bold message for opposing receivers
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt sounds like he’s been here before. After locking down Bills receivers Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs in last weekend’s divisional win at Buffalo, the rookie cornerback spoke like a veteran when describing how he handled the Bills’ receiving duo.
BetMGM Ohio brings $1,000 first bet offer to new players this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re itching for action on the NBA or college hoops or patiently await Sunday’s conference championship games, new BetMGM Ohio...
Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb voted to 2022 All-NFL team by PFWA
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The postseason awards continue to roll in for Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb even as they’re watching the NFL playoffs from home. On Monday, the tremendous trio was voted to the 2022 All-NFL team, conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). The...
‘Make sure y’all get that refund’: How social media reacted to the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Bills
Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers tickets: How to get seats for the 2023 NFC Championship Game
Tickets for the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. on Jan. 29 between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are now for sale on third-party online retailers. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. HOW TO GET TICKETS: VividSeats | StubHub | SeatGeek | TicketCity...
Terry Francona enters a second decade as Cleveland Guardians manager – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Now I’m going into my 11th year … “. Those words were spoken by Terry Francona at Saturday’s Guards Fest. A small media group was talking to the Guardians manager, and even Francona seemed a bit surprised when those words came from his mouth. He is the longest current tenured MLB manager with the same team.
How close are the Browns to the teams we saw in the divisional round? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals and Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship this weekend and the Eagles and 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship. Browns fans, once again, were left watching, wondering what could have been as their team missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. How close are...
Are the Browns close to being a playoff team? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Casey...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: claim $200 bonus bets for Tuesday NBA, CBB, NHL
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before betting on a busy night in the NBA or college basketball, apply the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer here...
