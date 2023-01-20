Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa won’t play at Buffalo on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs on 23 of 36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO