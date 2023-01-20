ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Butch Miller
4d ago

all about the money. a not for profit, demanding a large medical profit. UPMC, a China international multi billion dollar enterprise. your local covid death dealer. TAKE BACK AMERICAN HEALTH CARE!

Francis Laskoskie
4d ago

At least you still have an emergency room. They pulled everything out of Sunbury Hospital and refused to sell it. They wanted no taxes to keep it open.

Newswatch 16

Patients speak out about changes at UPMC Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — UPMC Lock Haven will soon be utilized as an outpatient emergency department. Last week, the healthcare system announced plans to discontinue other services at the campus in Clinton County. "Delicensing the actual inpatient beds that we have, but evolving the emergency department to become a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
State College

Winter Storm Causes Closings, Snow Emergencies and More in Centre County

A winter storm headed toward Centre County on Wednesday is causing closings, cancelations, parking restrictions and travel impacts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County. According to AccuWeather, 3 to 6 inches of snow is anticipated in the State College area. Light snow is expected to begin around daybreak before changing to heavier snow and, later, into sleet, freezing rain or rain in the afternoon and evening.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month

A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff

Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
ITHACA, NY
abc27.com

Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Riverfront dining: Enjoy your meal with a serene view of the Susquehanna's West Branch

Williamsport, Pa. — Would you like a view with your meal? There's a new dining option on the Susquehanna River that just opened to the public Friday, Jan. 20. Antler's On The Water is located at 610 Antlers Lane in Williamsport. This location has been home to several previous restaurants including Haywoods On The Water and Tag's Vista. Tesha Shadduck, restaurant manager of Antler's On The Water, said that the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Former Danville-area hotel torn down

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wednesday morning will be a tough commute

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged for making false statement on forms to purchase pistol

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Police charged a Shamokin Dam woman for lying on her ATF form when she attempted to buy a firearm. Police say on June 15, 2021, Meggan Lee Kantz, 46, tried to purchase a Ruger Max 9 mm pistol at Gator's Guns in Shamokin Dam. She completed and signed two forms for the purchase. However, when state police conducted a background check they found that Kantz incorrectly...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
