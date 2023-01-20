SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A suspect wanted for Escaping police custody is behind bars following his arrest Friday in Parker, South Dakota. Last Friday afternoon, Deputies with the Turner County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force stating they had a phone ping of the escaped inmate within the City of Parker.

