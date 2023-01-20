ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

kelo.com

Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

