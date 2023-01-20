Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Rapid City police investigating fatal shooting
One person is dead after a shooting in a Rapid City apartment. Police said they received reports of shots fired at the northside apartment complex Saturday night. Officers found a man in his 20s at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
kotatv.com
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially, Monday’s hearing for 17-year-old James Hight was for him to be tried in juvenile court. But last week Hight, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, entered a guilty plea for first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Jayden Russell. Hight could...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect accused in cold case admitted to mentally abusing victim
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a decade after a missing woman’s body was found in the Black Hills, court papers explain what prosecutors believe happened to Meshell Will. The 38-year-old woman had lived in Custer for about six months when she disappeared. She was last seen alive...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
KEVN
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday morning, three juveniles reportedly broke into Elemental, a CBD store on Jackson Boulevard. While police did not say what specifically was taken, the items were consistent with products sold at a CBD/Kratom store. Police were notified of the burglary around 2 a.m. when...
newscenter1.tv
Triple homicide trial in Rapid City moves forward as witness testimonies end
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The trial of Arnson Absolu continues in Rapid City as witness testimonials ended on Tuesday. Absolu was arrested in August of 2020 in New York for three counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Redwillow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser.
mitchellnow.com
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Thursday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual and the person “took off running.” The officer pursued the individual on foot, and a struggle of some sort ensued. The police officer drew and attempted to use a taser in this struggle, and the individual then pointed a firearm at the officer. In response, the police officer fired upon the armed individual, who was struck and killed. The police officer was not injured in the shooting. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family members. The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; SDSU coach to retire; Man wanted for kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City, is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Fire Department responds to more than 21,000 calls in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Prepare, prevent, and protect is the mission statement of the Rapid City Fire Department and the release of their 2022 statistics shows how they’re upholding these values. The Rapid City Fire Department responded to 21,494 calls for service last year, a minimal increase when...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Woman escapes police while being taken to jail
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sturgis are looking for a woman who escaped while being taken to the Meade County Jail. According to the Sturgis Police Department, Baily Wright was arrested for drug charges on Tuesday. She was last seen running through downtown Sturgis. She stands five feet,...
KEVN
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
kotatv.com
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last few months, Rapid City has seen an uptick in violent crime, leading to city officials asking the community to “step up” and help make change happen. Despite neighborhood watches and police on duty in the northern Rapid City area 24/7,...
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, S.D., according to records from Butte County.
kotatv.com
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.
KEVN
Snowfall is expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
KEVN
Chance of snow throughout the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow is possible tonight, but mostly dry for our area tomorrow. Starting tomorrow night, we will see scattered snow showers that will continue until Thursday morning. The greatest threat for accumulating snow during this time will be for the Northern Black Hills. Up to 5-7 inches are possible there, with less than 2 inches for the rest of Western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming could see around 2-4 inches during this time. Thursday evening, there is going to be another round of moisture. Rain and snow could impact our area during the overnight hours on Thursday. By Friday evening, we will see the rain transition into all snow. The snow looks like it will continue throughout the night Friday and into Saturday morning. This round of snow could bring a few inches to Rapid City, although it is still a bit early to talk specific numbers for the end of the week. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s and 30s. Temperatures will remain the same for Wednesday and Thursday along with some breezy weather. Starting Friday, temperatures are expected to drop with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Highs could then drop into the single digits for Sunday. Lows could be below zero on Sunday as well.
