ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Physicians Are International Leaders in Stroke Care and Research

By Amanda Boyd Walters
Cincinnati Magazine
Cincinnati Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCoIo_0kLhdnVx00
Pooja Khatri, M.D.

T he University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and its faculty group practice, UC Physicians , support all emergency departments in the tri-state region to tackle stroke care, one of the most critical medical emergencies a patient can experience. The UC Stroke Team is an interdisciplinary group of doctors who care for patients arriving with stroke symptoms at UC Medical Center, and other regional hospitals. When a patient arrives to the emergency department with stroke symptoms, such as sudden weakness of one of side of the body or difficulty understanding or producing speech, they undergo a routine CT scan of the brain. If a stroke is suspected, a series of emergency procedures are put into place that can prevent the progression of symptoms and even reverse them. Each physician brings the most cutting edge treatments to the patient’s care.

The UC Stroke Team, which includes medical, surgical, and interventional neurovascular program specialists, offers a comprehensive approach to treating, preventing, and aiding in recovery from stroke. There are a variety of stroke types. Some are caused by a blocked artery, such as transient ischemic attack (TIA) or ischemic stroke. Others are caused by a ruptured artery, such as intracerebral hemorrhage from high blood pressure or an arteriovenous malformation, or subarachnoid hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm.

Beyond treating patients, the doctors conduct research to design new ways to treat and prevent strokes. UC’s long history of expertise in stroke care and research dates back to the 1980s when the UC Stroke Team led the first clinical trials resulting in the approval of intravenous thrombolysis (tPA and now tNK), which is still considered the gold standard stroke treatment.

Today, UC is the national coordinating center of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)  StrokeNet, which is the primary infrastructure supporting all stroke trials funded by NIH. StrokeNet consists of 24 regional coordinating centers and more than 500 affiliated hospitals across the United States. Faculty physicians at UC design and lead many of these trials, and bring nearly all major stroke trials to the Cincinnati region. UC Stroke Team members Pooja Khatri, M.D., M.Sc.; and Joseph Broderick, M.D., both professors in the UC Department of Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine, serve as the co-directors of NIH StrokeNet.

Stroke treatment and care hits home for Khatri. In 2006, her father suffered a large, misdiagnosed stroke at a small hospital in Chicago. Her dad survived, but was disabled from the stroke. Khatri believes her father, if he was in Cincinnati, would have probably been diagnosed quickly enough to be treated with Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA), an emergency clot buster, and he would have had access to clinical trials led by her and her colleagues at the time.

UC Physicians is a leader in stroke research and care

UC Physicians, which includes more than 900 doctors who teach and conduct research at the College of Medicine and nearly 500 advanced practice providers, provide stroke patients in the region access to the latest stroke treatments and preventive strategies currently available. The stroke experts at UC have a long tradition of quickly incorporating what is learned in clinical research into standard stroke care. The UC Stroke Team is one of the first multidisciplinary stroke teams with neurologists, emergency physicians, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, nurses, and allied health specialists. This multidisciplinary approach, with truly outstanding individuals collaborating from all of these areas, has made the UC Stroke Team one of the best in the world.

How to detect a stroke

According to the American Stroke Association, the acronym F.A.S.T. is the easiest way to evaluate the four most common symptoms of a stroke. A stroke is always an emergency. If you or someone you’re around experiences the following, call 911 and seek emergency care:

  • Face Drooping: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?
  • Arm Weakness: Is one arm (or leg) weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
  • Speech Difficulty: Is speech slurred? Is he or she unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Is the sentence repeated correctly?
  • Time: If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, it is time to call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately

Other symptoms include sudden onset of:

  • Trouble seeing in one or both eyes
  • Trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination
  • Severe headache with no known cause

The post UC Physicians Are International Leaders in Stroke Care and Research appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
studyfinds.org

Jewish practice of praying with tefillin can improve heart health in men, too

CINCINNATI — Jewish men who wear tefillin while praying may be receiving an added benefit from the practice — better heart health! Researchers from the University of Cincinnati explain that those who tightly wrap the leather bands around their arm during prayer may protect themselves against severe cardiovascular damage after a heart attack.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Ebony J Media celebrates 7-year anniversary helping businesses

“I have dedicated my entire life to promoting, inspiring and educating others. Ebony J Media isn’t just my business, it’s my calling.” says radio personality 1003 RNB cincy Jeffonia “Ms. Ebony J” Wynn during her 7 Years In Business Mixer Celebration at First Financial Bank.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Work-from-home preferences could cut into cities’ revenue

Though the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview, working from home is still a priority for workers — while cities are left with empty office spaces. “Sixty-nine percent of Americans prefer working remotely and 68% of employers want people in the office,” said Kim Patton, president of Elevar Design Group, when discussing the affinity employees have for remote work.
COVINGTON, KY
districtadministration.com

School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents

A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio man finds new way to compete after losing legs

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man and his family are celebrating five years of life after his heart stopped and he began a long road back to health and activity. In 2018, Devon Spivey's heart stopped for 90 minutes but was revived at UC Medical Center. Spivey ended up losing...
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

Beautiful but unwanted; check it out in the WYSO News Update

WYSO News Update for January 20, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:. County agency in fiscal emergency (WYSO) The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services declared a fiscal emergency this week. That’s after a recent budget report revealed the agency faces an $18 million dollar deficit per year for the next five years. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to purchase former Saks building for $3 million

The city of Cincinnati plans to spend $3 million to purchase the now-empty location of the former Saks Fifth Avenue Downtown. The department store permanently closed at the end of last year. "We always hate to see a business close," said Council Member Jeff Cramerding. "But with so much exciting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Magazine

Help Along The Way

Doulas can do more than just support you in the birthing room. They can be an invaluable support after you bring your baby home. The post Help Along The Way appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

STAY INFORMED: Latest school delays and closings

MIAMI VALLEY — Some area schools in the Miami Valley are closing Monday morning due to the weather conditions. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:. In the free WHIO Weather App in the...
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati Magazine

Cincinnati Magazine

Troy, MI
288
Followers
207
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Treat yourself, learn the culture, discover the best bars & restaurants, strike the perfect work/life balance - experience all our city has to offer at Cincinnati Magazine.

 https://www.cincinnatimagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy