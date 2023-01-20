ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

‘Stay Tuned’: Nikki Haley Hints at 2024 Presidential Run

By Asta Hemenway
 4 days ago
Alex Wong/Getty

Without officially divulging her plans for 2024, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said she believes in her ability to be the country’s next leader and told Fox News viewers on Thursday to “stay tuned.” Haley, who was the United States ambassador to the United Nations during the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, said while she wouldn’t make an announcement on the network, “when you are looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at does the current situation push for new leadership? The second question is, am I that person that could be that new leader?” she told host Bret Baier, adding, “Yes, I think I can be that leader.” She added: “If I’m this passionate and I’m this determined, why not me?”

