Buffalo, MN

Buffalo Chamber of Commerce

By Buffalo Chamber of Commerce
Minnesota Monthly
Minnesota Monthly
 4 days ago

For the fifth annual Kites on Ice Festival on Feb. 11, see large, professionally flown kites color the winter sky. There will be free kites for kids, dogsled rides, winter games, food trucks, and more. Make a day of it and enjoy Buffalo’s retail and restaurant scene.

Scroll through the gallery below to find ideas for the perfect itinerary during the Kites on Ice Festival.

Kites on Ice Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOWPf_0kLhdFhN00
Free kites for kids (while supplies last)

Kites on Ice Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9Nac_0kLhdFhN00
Dog sled rides (free)

Kites on Ice Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6Swy_0kLhdFhN00
Play in the cornhole tournament and win a cash prize

Kites on Ice Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEePl_0kLhdFhN00
Experienced show kite flyers from Minnesota and the Midwest will demonstrate their skills with kites of all colors, shapes and sizes

Kites on Ice Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuHlU_0kLhdFhN00
Come see some incredible displays of giant show kites

Kites on Ice Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKXQe_0kLhdFhN00
Bring your camera – it’s a sight you simply won’t want to miss

Kites on Ice Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b831r_0kLhdFhN00
Dress warm, bring your camera and enjoy the day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAXg4_0kLhdFhN00

BuffaloChamber.org
205 Central Ave, Buffalo, MN 55313
(763) 682-4902

The post Buffalo Chamber of Commerce appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .

