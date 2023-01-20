A bill authorizing the creation of a state-licensed recreational marijuana industry in Delaware cleared a Democrat-led House committee on Tuesday, reported AP. The measure is part of a renewed effort by Democratic lawmakers to allow adults over 21 to consume recreational cannabis and to create a functioning industry. Delaware is, after all, right smack in the middle of several legal-cannabis states and could use the income inevitably created by cannabis taxation.

