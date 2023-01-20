Read full article on original website
Virginia's Cannabis 'Limbo,' Hemp Flags In NC, Expensive MMJ Cards In KY, Rastas Sidelined From Industry
Although Virginia was the first state in the South to legalize cannabis in 2021, local press reports the state still lacks a consistent market. “Lawmakers (...) did not take the necessary steps to establish a commercial market, effectively leaving the commonwealth in limbo,” reads an Op-Ed from The Virginia Pilot. According to the article, “the law contained a couple of key contradictions.”
Cannabis Brand Escape Artists Expands Into Michigan, Launches Fast-Acting THC+CBD Topicals
Colorado-based cannabis brand Escape Artists, a maker of infused topicals for pain relief and recovery, announced its expansion into the Michigan market through a partnership with 42 Degrees Processing (d/b/a Fresh Coast Extracts). Escape Artists’ line of THC+CBD dermal topical creams—containing penetration-enhancing ingredients will be formulated with THC sourced from...
Delaware Is At It Again: Renewed Effort To Legalize Recreational Weed Clears Dem-Led House
A bill authorizing the creation of a state-licensed recreational marijuana industry in Delaware cleared a Democrat-led House committee on Tuesday, reported AP. The measure is part of a renewed effort by Democratic lawmakers to allow adults over 21 to consume recreational cannabis and to create a functioning industry. Delaware is, after all, right smack in the middle of several legal-cannabis states and could use the income inevitably created by cannabis taxation.
Why iSun Shares Are Trading Higher
ISun Inc ISUN shares are trading higher by 4.14% to $2.14 Tuesday morning after the company announced it was awarded a portfolio of solar projects totaling 16.00MW and valued at $16.12 million in Maine, to expand community solar projects across that state. What Else?. iSun says projects will begin in...
Who Could Do This? Who Would? PA Cops Chase Down Joint-Smoking 120 MPH Driver, DUI Charges Ensued
Pennsylvania cops charged a man after he led them on a high-speed chase -that is 120 mph in a 45 mph zone - while smoking a joint the entire time. When the Stroud Area Regional Police finally caught the speed demon they charged him with 75 counts of various traffic violations...and more.
