Idaho State

Going ice fishing? Keep these safety tips in mind

By Jordan Rodriguez
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Ice fishing season is humming along, and it has been a good one so far! The weather pattern has been a little weird, though. We had super cold temperatures in December, leading to early fishing on many lakes. But January has brought mild temperatures and lots of rain, which has eliminated some ice fishing spots and created messy conditions on others. As you plan your trips the rest of this winter, here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

▪ Four inches of solid ice is considered the minimum for safe fishing on foot. At 10 inches, ice will support snowmobiles and four-wheelers. Idaho doesn’t grow thick enough ice for cars or trucks.

▪ Beware the slush monster! Warm, rainy weather often creates a layer of slush on top of the ice.. High boots or waders are recommended for fishing on foot. If the slush gets too deep, it can make ATV travel hazardous. Getting a snowmobile stuck in the middle of the lake is no fun, so err on the side of caution!

▪ Watch the edges. Even when there’s safe ice to fish on, the edges are the first things to go as the season wears on. This is already an issue at several fisheries, including Magic and Salmon Falls Creek. To overcome soft edges, bring 2x4s or a sheet of plywood on your trips. These planks can serve as a bridge from shore to the good, hard ice.

▪ Use caution. There is no such thing as 100% safe ice. It’s always a good idea to drill test holes as you go, and to carry safety gear like wearable ice picks and a rope. Avoid docks, pressure cracks or anything else that could cause weak ice.

Stay safe and have fun out there. Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures and questions with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com, or visit www.tightlines208.com for the latest local fishing reports and upcoming class offerings.

