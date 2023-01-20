Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passes on sale for annual Ann Arbor Film Festival
ANN ARBOR – Get your popcorn ready for the annual Ann Arbor Film Festival. The event first started in Tree Town in 1963 and has grown to become one of the oldest experimental and avant-garde film festivals in the United States. This year, the festival will run from Tuesday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State University program provides free Narcan in vending machines
DETROIT – A Wayne State University program is working to help people overdosing on an opioid, one vending machine at a time. Narcan vending machines are becoming more and more popular. It’s like your ordinary vending machine but instead of being filled with snacks, there are doses of life-saving medicine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Royal Oak seeking ways to make parking easier for residents, visitors
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – After the city of Royal Oak installed a new parking system in 2021, the hope was to improve parking violations and accessibility. But it appears that the parking issues have only gotten worse. A recent parking study done in downtown Royal Oak compared habits in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grandparents raising their grandkids find friendship, support at Detroit church
DETROIT – On the second and fourth Thursday of each month, the Fellowship Chapel Church hosts a fellowship event for grandparents raising their grandchildren. The Grandparents Parenting Again and Kinship Care program allows grandparents to get resources, recharge, and connect with others. In Michigan, there are more than 165,000...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools announces Wednesday closure ahead of winter storm
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, district officials announced on Tuesday evening. The decision was made to ensure the “safety of students and staff” as the area prepares to get up to six inches of snow. The National Weather Service...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County fence company owner takes money from 3 customers, ghosts them without starting jobs
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The owner of a fence company in Macomb County took money from three customers before she ghosted them without ever starting the jobs, prosecutors said. Laura Dietz, 40, of Macomb Township, is the owner of Dietz Fence Company, according to officials. She is accused of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how schools are preparing for closures ahead of Michigan winter snowstorm
We’re almost into February, and we’re looking at the first big snowfall of the year, and of course, there are schoolchildren across Michigan watching closely to see if they’ll get that first snow day of the school year. But Wednesday’s (Jan. 24) storm may prove challenging for...
wemu.org
Ryan Hunter appointed to Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees as some residents question process
Ryan Hunter was recently appointed to the Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees. While few are questioning the quality of the choice, the process by which he was elected was questioned by residents during the public comments. When Jimmie Wilson Jr.’s seat needed to be filled, 18 people applied. The applications...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man who trafficked 40+ guns in 3 counties gets 3 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan man who trafficked more than 40 firearms in three counties, including one that was used to kill a 2-year-old girl, has been sentenced to three years in prison. Officials have announced that Jerreil LaMounta Martin, of Grand Rapids, will be serving 37 months...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s TheRide: Bus service delays, detours possible during winter storm
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, warned commuters on Tuesday evening that service could be interrupted on Wednesday and Thursday due to anticipated snowfall. “Due to the upcoming winter storm on Wednesday, January 25 and Thursday January 26, service may be delayed or...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Little Lou’s Hot Chicken
BERKLEY, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re highlighting Little Lou’s Hot Chicken: A spot that started as a food truck between friends in 2021, before they quickly realized their goods could really take off. Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years later: 2 Ohio brothers arrested in connection with brutal 1997 Michigan murder
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two brothers from Ohio have been arrested in connection with a brutal murder that happened in Lenawee County in the late ‘90s. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library
DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Porch pirates beware: Ann Arbor police catch thieves after neighborly intervention
ANN ARBOR – Police are reminding community members to report suspicious activity after arresting two Ypsilanti men who allegedly stole packages from local porches. Ann Arbor Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man with an outstanding warrant on Jan. 7 after a neighbor saw the man rifling through the packages and mail. An investigation found the man had stolen mail and packages, including baby clothes, from the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lucky for Life player in Charlotte wins $25K a year for life
CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Did you buy a Lucky For Life ticket in Charlotte? You better check your ticket because somebody won $25,000 a year for life in Friday’s drawing. A ticket purchased at ABC Liquor on Lansing Street in Charlotte, Michigan, matched all five white balls drawn Friday night to win the big prize.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit winter storm: Full timeline breakdown, snow total predictions
4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning will go into effect on Wednesday morning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, with other Metro Detroit areas under a winter weather advisory. Winter storm timing and duration:. 5 a.m.: Snow moves in from the south, but will remain light until mainly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Utica police break up teen’s illegal party at Airbnb -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Teen rents Airbnb, hosts illegal house party in Macomb County, police say. A 19-year-old is accused of renting an Airbnb in Macomb County last month...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say
UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man used short-term rental company to rent a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen allegedly planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It’s been awful’: Family wants answers for Michigan man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Months of investigating have given an Ann Arbor family precious few answers in the mysterious freeway death of their loved one. Michigan State Police say Trevor Woolery was killed in October in a hit-and-run near Ann Arbor. But Woolery’s family doesn’t understand how he ended...
Comments / 0