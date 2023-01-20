ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Passes on sale for annual Ann Arbor Film Festival

ANN ARBOR – Get your popcorn ready for the annual Ann Arbor Film Festival. The event first started in Tree Town in 1963 and has grown to become one of the oldest experimental and avant-garde film festivals in the United States. This year, the festival will run from Tuesday,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor officials say Maynard Street fire started in restaurant kitchen, not vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor officials said a fire that tore through businesses on Maynard Street last week started in the kitchen of a restaurant, not the nearby vape shop. Ann Arbor fire Chief Mark Kennedy said firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Friday (Jan. 20) to investigate smoke on Maynard Street between Liberty and Williams streets near the University of Michigan campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wayne State University program provides free Narcan in vending machines

DETROIT – A Wayne State University program is working to help people overdosing on an opioid, one vending machine at a time. Narcan vending machines are becoming more and more popular. It’s like your ordinary vending machine but instead of being filled with snacks, there are doses of life-saving medicine.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak seeking ways to make parking easier for residents, visitors

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – After the city of Royal Oak installed a new parking system in 2021, the hope was to improve parking violations and accessibility. But it appears that the parking issues have only gotten worse. A recent parking study done in downtown Royal Oak compared habits in...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grandparents raising their grandkids find friendship, support at Detroit church

DETROIT – On the second and fourth Thursday of each month, the Fellowship Chapel Church hosts a fellowship event for grandparents raising their grandchildren. The Grandparents Parenting Again and Kinship Care program allows grandparents to get resources, recharge, and connect with others. In Michigan, there are more than 165,000...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Little Lou’s Hot Chicken

BERKLEY, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re highlighting Little Lou’s Hot Chicken: A spot that started as a food truck between friends in 2021, before they quickly realized their goods could really take off. Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday...
BERKLEY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how more than $400K was allegedly stolen from the Detroit Public Library

DETROIT – An elaborate wire transfer fraud scheme has left the Detroit Public Library out hundreds of thousands of dollars. The fraud happened in 2021. According to city officials, someone using the email address of a DPL employee to send fraudulent wire instructions to the city to transfer funds to an account that the DPL did not control.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Porch pirates beware: Ann Arbor police catch thieves after neighborly intervention

ANN ARBOR – Police are reminding community members to report suspicious activity after arresting two Ypsilanti men who allegedly stole packages from local porches. Ann Arbor Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man with an outstanding warrant on Jan. 7 after a neighbor saw the man rifling through the packages and mail. An investigation found the man had stolen mail and packages, including baby clothes, from the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lucky for Life player in Charlotte wins $25K a year for life

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Did you buy a Lucky For Life ticket in Charlotte? You better check your ticket because somebody won $25,000 a year for life in Friday’s drawing. A ticket purchased at ABC Liquor on Lansing Street in Charlotte, Michigan, matched all five white balls drawn Friday night to win the big prize.
CHARLOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say

UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man used short-term rental company to rent a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen allegedly planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

