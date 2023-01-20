ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Jensen Beach Garden Expo Returns

By Abigail Duffy
Stuart Magazine
Stuart Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yx35K_0kLhcsQt00
Photo courtesy of the Jensen Beach Garden Club

Green thumbs, rejoice! The second annual Jensen Beach Garden Expo will take root in Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach February 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exclusive vendors will be onsite with plants, trees, gardening supplies, garden art, and more. Visitors will also enjoy presentations and demonstrations by pros, who will offer tips on topics like growing trees, replanting techniques, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMU3s_0kLhcsQt00
Photo courtesy of the Jensen Beach Garden Club

Gardeners of all levels are invited to learn more about growing fruit trees at home, the intricacies of orchid care, and more at the eco-friendly fete. Organized and sponsored by the Jensen Beach Garden Club , a nonprofit organization on a mission to encourage interest in gardening, support local charities, and protect and beautify the community, money raised by the Garden Expo will support House of Hope’s Community and Education Gardens. The event is free and open to the public.

The post Jensen Beach Garden Expo Returns appeared first on Stuart Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristin Leigh Wilson

Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park

Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
VERO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Contemporary Residence in Palm Beach Gardens with 380+ Feet of Lake Frontage and a Private Putting Green is Offering $17.5 Million

13101 Monet Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 13101 Monet Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, completed new renovations early in 2019 with an all-new pool, spa, and fire pit in 2022. It is perfect to enjoy the private beach club and our renowned 36 holes, or drive your golf cart to The Bear’s Club or Trump National Golf Course Jupiter for more world-class golf. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13101 Monet Lane, please contact Lynn Byrd (Phone: 561-762-2772) at Illustrated Properties (Abacoa) for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Seafood Festival returns to Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST — The Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival returns to the grounds of the MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, featuring a wide variety of seafood, cold beer, cocktails, and a mix of rock, reggae and island tunes. This highly anticipated annual outdoor event...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
The Daily South

Jupiter, Florida, Is The Perfect Spring Break Destination That No One Ever Talks About

When you think of spring break in Florida, you probably picture crowded sands teeming with vacationers. That’s the modus operandi of many destinations once spring break arrives, but there are certain pockets of shoreline in the Sunshine State where you can find less-crowded beaches and lots of fun. One of these places is Jupiter, Florida, a laid-back destination with a classic old-beach-town atmosphere. There is as much fun to be had here as there is in spring-break standbys like Daytona Beach and Panama City, so let us introduce you.
JUPITER, FL
wqcs.org

Low-Cost Dental Services Available at Indian River State College

Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends regular dental cleanings every six months, and recommends X-rays once a year. In addition to preventing cavities, regular cleanings and exams can prevent gum diseases and other serious ailments. But for those without insurance, maintaining dental health can be an expensive proposition, especially for students, veterans and the elderly. The average cost of a cleaning is around $125 and a full set of X-rays can cost more than $400.
treasurecoast.com

Brightline Traffic Notice for Indian River County

As GoBrightline continues their construction through our area, there will be closings at railroad crossings for approximately 21 days each. Dates of closure: Beginning on Saturday January 28th at 7:00am until 7:00pm Friday February 17 2023. Detour Information. Eastbound 32nd St. traffic will be directed to travel south on 43rd...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Robb Report

These $2 Million West Palm Beach Condos Have Their Own Private Marina and a 5-Star Spa

As Miami’s skyline continues to grow, Palm Beach—located over an hour north of the Magic City—is quietly following suit. As major companies such as Goldman Sachs and Blackstone move into the area, several luxury residential complexes and towers are sprouting up in response, driven by an influx of people, predominantly New Yorkers, flooding the upscale enclave. While it’s always been a key locale for luxury properties, Palm Beach County is becoming one of the top real-estate destinations in South Florida, with demand for condo living hitting an all-time high. Savanna, a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm, is addressing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Wellington Regional Medical Center announce Lori Sanchez, RN, as the new Director of 3 East and 3 West

January 24, 2023 – Wellington Regional Medical Center – We’re proud to announce Lori Sanchez, RN, as our new Director of 3 East and 3 West. A registered nurse for the last ten years, Lori’s primary focus has been nursing leadership, leading teams and departments such as Medical/Surgical, Telemetry, and Progressive Care. She has been part of many hospital committees in her former facility, including the wound care and falls committee and the hospital’s shared governance.
WELLINGTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Valencia Grand second phase approved; development west of Boynton will now feature 704 homes

Valencia Grand, the GL Homes’ high-end development under construction west of Boynton Beach, will have 704 homes, county officials have decided. Palm Beach County commissioners recently approved the second phase of the homebuilder’s plans that call for another 427 homes in addition to the 277 that were already approved in September 2021. GL Homes paid $60 million to acquire the 723-acre parcel from the Whitworth family, who had farmed it for more than 50 years.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
foodgressing.com

FELICE West Palm Beach Florida Now Open

All-day Tuscan dining destination, FELICE, which is part of the successful SA Hospitality Group that also owns Sant Ambroeus and Casa Lever, unveils its first Florida restaurant, located on the first floor of 360 Rosemary in The Square neighborhood of West Palm Beach. FELICE West Palm Beach will offer guests a taste of century-old recipes made with the finest, artisanal Italian products, which has earned the restaurant a loyal following with its New York locations.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Evolution of Palm Beach Gardens started with amenities for wealthy residents

The land around the Interstate 95-PGA Boulevard juncture is bustling with construction. Apartments and an office building are on their way to the PGA Station enclave. Palm Beach Post reporter Alexandra Clough recently wrote about those plans, which would add an additional 600 apartments and a 200,000-square-foot office building to the area known as PGA Station. To read that story, go here. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Discharges from Lake Okeechobee to head to St. Lucie River

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The US Army Corps of Engineers announced that discharges from Lake Okeechobee will be heading to the St. Lucie River, after the action was recommended by the South Florida Water Management District. Soon, more than 300 million gallons of water will flow through the St....
STUART, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Stuart Magazine

Stuart Magazine

Troy, MI
147
Followers
48
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Stuart - Things to do, events, fashion, and more in Stuart, Florida

 https://www.stuartmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy