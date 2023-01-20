Jensen Beach Garden Expo Returns

Green thumbs, rejoice! The second annual Jensen Beach Garden Expo will take root in Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach February 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exclusive vendors will be onsite with plants, trees, gardening supplies, garden art, and more. Visitors will also enjoy presentations and demonstrations by pros, who will offer tips on topics like growing trees, replanting techniques, and more.

Gardeners of all levels are invited to learn more about growing fruit trees at home, the intricacies of orchid care, and more at the eco-friendly fete. Organized and sponsored by the Jensen Beach Garden Club , a nonprofit organization on a mission to encourage interest in gardening, support local charities, and protect and beautify the community, money raised by the Garden Expo will support House of Hope’s Community and Education Gardens. The event is free and open to the public.

