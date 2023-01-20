ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, CT

Police make arrest in Griswold attempted armed robbery

By Olivia Perreault
 4 days ago

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police made an arrest in an attempted robbery investigation from December.

After an investigation, police arrested 42-year-old Charlie Snowfly of Waterbury on Thursday and charged him with the illegal use of a facsimile firearm, criminal attempt/robbery in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening in the first degree.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 30, 2022. Police responded to the JC Spirits package store at 63 Main St. in Jewett City just before 6:30 p.m. for an attempted armed robbery.

Snowfly entered the store, displayed what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband, and demanded money. Before stealing anything, however, he fled the store on-foot.

The Eastern District Major Crime detectives were assigned to the investigation.

Snowfly was held on a $150,000 court-set bond and appeared in court.

