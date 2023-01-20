Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort to Livestream Disney100 Kickoff from Disneyland on January 27
Disneyland has announced a special livestream to help kick off the Disney100 celebration from the resort on Friday, January 27!. The stream was announced today on the Disney Parks Blog, and will begin at 5:00p.m. ET / 2:00p.m. ET on Friday, January 27. During the broadcast, we’ll see special performances,...
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
People Are Selling ‘Splash Mountain Water’ on eBay After Permanent Ride Closure at Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom closed permanently last night to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and some people are taking advantage of others’ emotional connections to the attraction by auctioning off “Splash Mountain water” on eBay. There are more than 20 listings from a...
Construction Moves to Sugar Loaf Building at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
The ongoing refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has moved to the Sugar Loaf building. The Boca Chica building reopened in October after a refurbishment. Signs now re-direct traffic to the Magic Kingdom boat launch as construction blocks the old pathway. Sugar Loaf Building Construction at Disney’s...
Large Disney100 Medallion Installed Near Storytellers Statue at Disney California Adventure
While things may be finishing up over at Disneyland, we’re still getting our decor across the esplanade at Disney California Adventure! Last week we caught the first of the 100 Years of Wonder decor going up around Buena Vista Street, now a giant Disney100 medallion has been installed in the planters right behind the Storytellers statue.
Blue 2nd Edition Yub Nub Battle of Endor Tiki Mug Arrives at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland
The blue second edition of the Battle of Endor tiki mug is now available at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland with the Yub Nub drink. The first edition of the mug, which launched with the opening of Oga’s Cantina at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, was a light brown color.
First ‘Disney Eras’ Limited Edition Pin, Plus Spider-Man Anniversary Pins and More at Disneyland Resort
Several new pins have arrived at Disneyland Resort this week, including the first item of Disney100: The Eras Collection. These pins are all available at 20th Century Music Co. in Disneyland Park. Limited Edition Magic-Key Exclusive Disney Eras Mickey Pin – $19.99. This pin features Mickey in black and...
Final Disney100 Bunting & Banners Installed on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland
Just three days removed from the kickoff of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland is still adding the decor to Sleeping Beauty Castle to celebrate Disney’s centennial. Today we caught even more being added to the facade than we saw last week, completing the look we were promised last year!. The...
Disneyland Resort Cast Members Debut Disney100 Nametags
Disneyland Resort Cast Members will be wearing new Disney100 nametags as the celebration officially begins on January 27, 2023. These nametags are the first Disney Parks nametags to feature the name of a favorite character instead of the Cast Member’s hometown. All of the nametags are platinum silver with...
BREAKING: ‘WaterWorld’ Performer Possibly Drowned, Rushed to the Hospital at Universal Studios Hollywood
Local news in Los Angeles is reporting that a performer in the “WaterWorld” show at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital today after a possible drowning was reported. A spokesperson for the park told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the incident occurred this afternoon, stating “Details surrounding...
Villain-Con Minion Blast Gets More Details Added to Entrance and Queue, Minion Café Expands at Universal Studios Florida
Get ready for more Minions! There are a lot of changes happening around the front of Universal Studios Florida as the area transitions from Production Central to Illumination Avenue. The new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and Minion Cafe will be opening this summer and construction seems to be ramping up. We spotted a few new decorations added to the queue of Villain-Con and some additional steel structure taking shape at the Minion Cafe. Take a look at the latest progress on these two projects.
Fireworks Test Taking Place at EPCOT on January 25
EPCOT will be performing fireworks tests after the park closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Guests staying at the nearby resorts, including Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s Yacht Club, and Disney’s Beach Club, may hear the rehearsals taking place. The tests are scheduled from around 11:45 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and may include bursts of fireworks, lasers, and smoke/fog effects.
Magic Key Virtual Queue Removed, Sales Continue for Most Tiers at Disneyland Resort One Week Later
While Magic Key sales before now had usually been short-term, even as short as a single day, it seems inventory may have greatly expanded, or the hype has died down for Magic Keys at the Disneyland Resort. The virtual queue which guarded sales of the coveted passes has been removed from the Disneyland website, with three of the four tiers still on sale.
New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT
Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...
VIDEO: Imagineering Gives Closer Look at Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ Progress in EPCOT
Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video looking at some of the details of Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana,” currently under construction at EPCOT. Welcome to EPCOT Te Fiti 💚🍃 #Moana #TeFiti #Disney #Nature #EPCOT #Water #DisneyParks #BTS #DisneyCastLife #DisneyWorld #Imagineering. ♬ original sound...
More ‘Minnie Paris’ Apparel and Umbrella Available at EPCOT
Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary “Minnie Paris” collection has arrived at the France Pavilion in EPCOT. We previously found various apparel, bags, and a poncho. Now guests can collect a faux leather jacket, umbrella, dress, blouse, and long-sleeved pajama set. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Faux Leather Jacket...
Prices Revealed for New California Grill Menu at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Disney has revealed the prices of the new three-course menu coming soon to California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The prix fixe menu will be the same price as the current 50th-anniversary-inspired meal: $89 per adult (ages 10+) and $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), plus tax and gratuity.
Construction Walls Go Up Around The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Florida, Vehicle With Characters Removed
Construction walls have gone up around The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios Florida, although the ride remains open. We immediately noticed that the ride vehicle full of the Simpsons family had been removed from near the sign. Below is a photo from the Universal Studios Florida website of the figure.
REVIEW: Spring Roll Slides Onto Sonoma Terrace Menu for the 2023 Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
If you’re looking for a more grab-and-go snack while visiting Disney California Adventure for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival, we recommend hitting up Sonoma Terrace. Special for the festival, they’ve added a Pad Thai Spring Roll to the menu that’s sure to put a spring in your step.
REVIEW: NEW Wrapped With Love Debuts With Best Drink of the Festival at Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023
For Lunar New Year 2023, available in Disney California Adventure, there are two new food booths: Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped in Love. While Bamboo Blessings had a variety of beers and some snack options, Wrapped with Love features two hearty dishes and two cocktails. Menu for Wrapped With Love in...
