WDW News Today

Construction Moves to Sugar Loaf Building at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

The ongoing refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has moved to the Sugar Loaf building. The Boca Chica building reopened in October after a refurbishment. Signs now re-direct traffic to the Magic Kingdom boat launch as construction blocks the old pathway. Sugar Loaf Building Construction at Disney’s...
WDW News Today

Large Disney100 Medallion Installed Near Storytellers Statue at Disney California Adventure

While things may be finishing up over at Disneyland, we’re still getting our decor across the esplanade at Disney California Adventure! Last week we caught the first of the 100 Years of Wonder decor going up around Buena Vista Street, now a giant Disney100 medallion has been installed in the planters right behind the Storytellers statue.
WDW News Today

Final Disney100 Bunting & Banners Installed on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland

Just three days removed from the kickoff of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland is still adding the decor to Sleeping Beauty Castle to celebrate Disney’s centennial. Today we caught even more being added to the facade than we saw last week, completing the look we were promised last year!. The...
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Cast Members Debut Disney100 Nametags

Disneyland Resort Cast Members will be wearing new Disney100 nametags as the celebration officially begins on January 27, 2023. These nametags are the first Disney Parks nametags to feature the name of a favorite character instead of the Cast Member’s hometown. All of the nametags are platinum silver with...
WDW News Today

Villain-Con Minion Blast Gets More Details Added to Entrance and Queue, Minion Café Expands at Universal Studios Florida

Get ready for more Minions! There are a lot of changes happening around the front of Universal Studios Florida as the area transitions from Production Central to Illumination Avenue. The new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and Minion Cafe will be opening this summer and construction seems to be ramping up. We spotted a few new decorations added to the queue of Villain-Con and some additional steel structure taking shape at the Minion Cafe. Take a look at the latest progress on these two projects.
WDW News Today

Fireworks Test Taking Place at EPCOT on January 25

EPCOT will be performing fireworks tests after the park closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Guests staying at the nearby resorts, including Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s Yacht Club, and Disney’s Beach Club, may hear the rehearsals taking place. The tests are scheduled from around 11:45 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and may include bursts of fireworks, lasers, and smoke/fog effects.
WDW News Today

New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT

Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...
WDW News Today

More ‘Minnie Paris’ Apparel and Umbrella Available at EPCOT

Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary “Minnie Paris” collection has arrived at the France Pavilion in EPCOT. We previously found various apparel, bags, and a poncho. Now guests can collect a faux leather jacket, umbrella, dress, blouse, and long-sleeved pajama set. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Faux Leather Jacket...
WDW News Today

Prices Revealed for New California Grill Menu at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney has revealed the prices of the new three-course menu coming soon to California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The prix fixe menu will be the same price as the current 50th-anniversary-inspired meal: $89 per adult (ages 10+) and $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), plus tax and gratuity.

