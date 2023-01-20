ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IA

Iowa man dead after crashing into semi in Carroll County, Iowa State Patrol says

By Gage Teunissen
 4 days ago

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has died after a crash in Carroll County, Iowa, early Friday morning.

At around 6:45 a.m., Michael Snyder, 34, of Audubon, Iowa, was traveling north in a Chevrolet Silverado on Eagle Avenue two miles east of Manning, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities said Snyder failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Mack Anthem semi that was driving east on Highway 141.

Officials said that Snyder’s vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound shoulder and the Mack Anthem entered the north ditch.

Snyder died as a result of the crash and was taken to a medical examiner. The crash remains under investigation.

