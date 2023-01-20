Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Riverfront Fort Wayne brings back ‘Winter Cozy’ event at Promenade Park for Winterval
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 12th annual Winterval celebration comes to downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday. The event will be bringing back their Winter Cozy activity from last year. It will take place at Promenade Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Riley Hollenbaugh, manager of Riverfront Programs and Events with Fort Wayne Parks, is looking forward to the event.
WANE-TV
teds beerhall to open Snack+Bar at Promenade Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A replacement for Trubble Brewing at Promenade Park has been determined. teds beerhall, located at 12628 Coldwater Road, teased an announcement on Facebook Monday suggesting the business “did something today” while showing a picture of someone at a building at Promenade Park previously occupied by Trubble Brewing Café & Tap.
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces public safety plans for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne presented local crime and fire statistics from 2022 Tuesday. They boast that violent crime and homicides are down. However, despite Mayor Tom Henry calling Fort Wayne one of the safest cities in the nation, he says recent mass shootings across the country make him worried for residents’ safety.
WANE-TV
Party boats back on the agenda with a much-revised site plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Party pontoon boats are back on the planning agenda after responding to concerns about possible environmental impacts and the size of the operation. River City Ventures had originally proposed two buildings on 4.53 acres of the wooded southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves Greater Fort Wayne funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council approved funding for Greater Fort Wayne (GFW) during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The resolution passed with a 7-2 vote, with Councilman Jason Arp and Councilman Paul Ensley voting against the funding. As a result, GFW will receive $375,000 in...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves Pontiac Street grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker (D, 6th District) celebrated more than just her 51st birthday during Tuesday’s city council meeting. At the meeting, councilmembers passed a resolution for the proposed Pontiac Street grocery store with a near-unanimous vote. The resolution passed with...
WISH-TV
Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne
Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
WANE-TV
Plan your meals with Herculean Meal Prep
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams speaks with Anya Payne from Herculean Meal Prep to learn about their wide variety of meals and how meal prepping can help you reach your health goals this year. Visit their website here or their locations at Electric Works and 5215 Illinois Road in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Dupont Family Dentistry specializes in technology
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams steps into Dupont Family Dentistry and speaks with Dr. Dave Diehl about how the practice uses technology to create tooth enhancements and digital dentures. For more information head here or visit their location at 10215 Dupont Circle Drive West in Fort Wayne.
Your News Local
Historic Huntington’s Milligan Block Celebrates Grand Opening Feb. 11
HUNTINGTON, IN — The organizers behind the restoration of the historic Milligan Block on Huntington’s North Jefferson Street have a lot to celebrate. The Victorian-era building dating back to 1883 has officially reopened as Silver Moon 3 Pub, a cafe style gathering spot with a menu of seasonal, light fare and cocktails, mocktails or other choice beverages.
WANE-TV
Two EE’s delivers wine, apology to long-term care residents
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two EE’s Winery hand-delivered an apology, along with wine and chocolate, to the residents of a long-term care facility on Tuesday. The residents had been denied entry to the winery on Monday because they arrived in a bus. In a Facebook post Tuesday...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne nonprofit asks for donations with ‘Stuff-a-Bug’ effort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit is asking for donations to continue serving the community. The Lighthouse is a faith-based organization that provides community outreach and addiction recovery services. Starting Monday, the nonprofit is asking for your help to “Stuff-a-Bug” with household and hygiene supplies.
WOWO News
Allen County Democrats Announce New Downtown Fort Wayne Headquarters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was announced on Saturday that the Allen County Democratic Party is returning their headquarters to Downtown Fort Wayne. The Journal Gazette Building at 701 S. Clinton St. was previously the ACDP headquarters location in the 1970s and 1980s. Located on the corner of Clinton St. and Main St., ACDP will again hold the best piece of political real estate in Allen County, greeting everyone immediately as they enter downtown.
WANE-TV
PFW, IUFW to close Wednesday ahead of expected snowfall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) announced Tuesday its campus will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions. The closure will extend to Indiana University Fort Wayne as well. The university said essential university personnel should report to campus as scheduled,...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Street Department prepared for coming snow
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne Street Department is ready for the coming snowfall. The Department's fleet is being checked over and will be ready for snow removal. Crews have been pre-treating main intersections with brine. The Department urges people who can do so to park...
WANE-TV
INDOT preparing for expected snowfall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With over 4 inches of snow expected to fall Wednesday morning, INDOT is trying to get ahead of the snowfall. INDOT plans on sending out 280 drivers starting at midnight, where they will lay down salt to pretreat the roads. There are 140 routes, with 2 drivers per route.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor, police, fire departments discuss 2023 safety plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry joined the Fort Wayne Police and Fire departments Tuesday for a public meeting that revealed new safety measures for 2023. “We made tremendous strides in 2022, and I’m encouraged by the proactive planning and strategies that will be implemented this year,” Mayor Henry said.
WANE-TV
Opponents celebrate Steuben County board denial of ‘cattle growing operation’
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The lakes in the Black Creek and Fish Creek watersheds are polluted with e coli bacteria, endangering the health of Hamilton, Ball and Little Long Lakes. Little Long Lake is already “ruined,” according to Steve Schroeder, board president for the Steuben County Lakes Council....
wfft.com
Parkview Physicians Group offices opening late Wednesday due to winter storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Parkview Health is announcing that due to the forecasted winter storm, a number of its Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) offices will delay opening Wednesday. Any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute –...
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
Comments / 1