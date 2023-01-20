Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
cbs19news
ACPS speaks with other school divisions to improve practice
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After numbers came out in the fall, Albemarle County realized its standards of learning assessment, or “SOL” pass rates, for students of color and low-income families were nowhere near where they should be. For the first time, five Virginia school divisions are...
cbs19news
AHS teacher shares expertise on Holocaust history
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle High School teacher is focused on a topic many of his students haven't learned much about prior to taking his classes: The Holocaust. Now he's sharing his knowledge with other teachers from around the country. "To be silent is to be complicit,"...
cbs19news
Seeking applications for gardening programs for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Applications are currently being accepted for funding to help teach K-12 students about horticulture and gardening. The Piedmont Master Gardeners Association has renewed its grant program for projects teaching these topics to students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. According to a release, educators in public...
cbs19news
Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce president stepping down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that President and CEO Elizabeth Cromwell is stepping down next month and moving to Massachusetts to embark on another journey. Her plan is to help with the Island Autism Center. She says that this was something...
cbs19news
Cromwell announces stepping down at Chamber of Commerce
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a change coming to the leadership of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. On Tuesday, President Elizabeth Cromwell informed the chamber’s Board of Directors that she intends to step down next month. She has been leading the chamber and its efforts to...
cbs19news
Deeds and UVA police push bill to ban guns on college campuses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local lawmakers are pushing to change gun laws after the deadly shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players. The proposed bill would help keep firearms off of college campuses across the state. Senator Creigh Deeds and UVA Police Chief Tim Longo are at the forefront of this effort.
cbs19news
Attorneys: Fight not over in Brackney's lawsuit against Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Attorneys for a former Charlottesville Police Department chief say the fight is not yet over. This comes after a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Chief RaShall Brackney against Charlottesville and several city leaders. In her lawsuit, Brackney said she was wrongfully terminated and...
cbs19news
VDOT preparing for wintry weather
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some roads in the region have now been pretreated ahead of expected wintry precipitation on Wednesday morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews have pretreated Interstate 64 west of Charlottesville and Interstate 66. Forecasts are calling for snow in the western and northern parts...
cbs19news
Monday marks start of tax season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the time of the year when people start to see letters and numbers like W2 or 1099, which means it's tax season. Taxes are hard to understand and those numbers and letters might be intimidating. One of the key things to know this year is that people expecting to get a refund will likely see a smaller one this year than in years past.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that injured juvenile
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Garrett Street and Sixth Street SE. A juvenile male was hurt but is in stable condition. At this time,...
cbs19news
Pipe replacement work to close part of Nelson County road
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of a Nelson County road will be closed next week for a pipe replacement project. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Cow Hollow Road will be closed to thru traffic between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. The closure will be in place between...
cbs19news
Bad Luck Ramen Bar opens Charlottesville location
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There’s a ton to explore here and so I hope that people come down and try something new,” said owner and head brewer Andrew Centofante. The newest brewery to try has just opened in downtown Charlottesville. Bad Luck Ramen Bar features unique...
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a Staunton resident on Saturday morning. According to police, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Hildebrand Circle, south of the intersection of Balsley Road. A 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on...
cbs19news
Charges against driver in deadly crash dependent on if victim was walking or biking
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cars have to share the roads with pedestrians and cyclists, but legally, cyclists and cars have to follow the same rules. A legal expert says the classification of cyclist versus pedestrian affected the charges facing the driver from the recent deadly crash on Ivy Road.
cbs19news
Culpeper resident has died of injuries suffered in crash
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a woman has died of injuries she suffered in a crash in Culpeper County last week. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 12 p.m. Jan. 19 on Auburn Road just east of the intersection with Landon’s Lane.
cbs19news
Marques Hagans leaving Virginia for Penn State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After more than a decade coaching at his alma mater, Virginia assistant coach Marques Hagans is leaving for a new opportunity at Penn State. Hagans accepted the role of offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Nittany Lions after 12 seasons coaching the...
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal Sunday morning crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. Units from ACPD and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the...
cbs19news
Virginia sweeps Baylor in early season top-11 showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- No. 1 Virginia handled their first ranked test of the season with a 4-0 sweep of No. 11 Baylor on Sunday at the Boar's Head Sports Club. "We do this to get the guys battle-tested and fine-tuned in the months of January and February and that's what we experienced today just really tough moments," Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said, "Guys battled through, we haven't felt that since May."
Comments / 0