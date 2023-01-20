Read full article on original website
sentineltimes.com
Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid
One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
KOKI FOX 23
Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run
WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
fourstateshomepage.com
“US Bike Route 51” garners support
KSNF/KODE — A proposed bike route through Southwest Missouri is getting plenty of attention from Southwest Missouri officials. Council members in Webb City will be the latest to consider a letter of support for “US Bike Route 51.”. It’s a path that would trace up from Jane to...
fourstateshomepage.com
SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
Six arrested at faith-based drug rehab, including co-founder
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Early Friday morning, January 20, 2023, Benton County SWAT served a Narcotics and Weapons Search Warrant at 14720 Shipe Rd, near Gravette, Ark. the location of Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Vinita woman charged for making judicial threats
TULSA, Okla. — A Craig County woman was charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against a lawyer and to blow up the Cherokee Nation courthouse. Melanie Ann Mcelyea, 42, of Vinita is charged in U.S. District Court with willfully making a threat to kill, injure, intimidate and damage by means of an explosive.
KOKI FOX 23
Power restored to thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties
Power is restored to thousands of people in Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties who were without power Monday morning. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with a transmission line cut power to five feeder lines, and around 10 a.m., the outage is was effecting 3,677 customers.
Benton County man reported missing 36 years after disappearance
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it received a recent report of a man who family members say has been missing since around 1987.
fourstateshomepage.com
Turpentine Creek rescues African cat caught on MO farm
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was called in to assist after Missouri Game and Fish were alerted to the capture of an African serval that was spotted in Missouri several times over a six-month period. According to a media release from the Eureka Springs-based animal...
koamnewsnow.com
Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
KHBS
Benton County faith-based facility searched for illegal drugs, 6 arrested
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Benton County Sheriff's Office announced a search warrant was served Friday morning at Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas. Officials said the warrant was developed based on information received by the narcotics division of illegal drugs and firearms. Officials said Thomas Hartman, 53, was arrested on...
fourstateshomepage.com
Afton man charged in federal court; accused of killing his infant son
TULSA, Okla. — A Delaware County man is facing federal charges in connection to the death of his three-month-old baby who authorities say was shaken to death. Samson Frye, Jr., 23, of rural Afton, is charged in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa with felony murder and child neglect in Indian Country in the death of his child.
fourstateshomepage.com
A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors
JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
fourstateshomepage.com
10 Airbnbs around Joplin for your next staycation
KSNF/KODE — October-December is one of the busiest, most expensive times of the year and the post-holiday season can be a bit of a bummer. There are not as many gatherings, gifts, or merriments to be had, but, don’t let that stop you from having a good time.
pdjnews.com
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
Local Farmers Struggling With Spike In Hay Prices
The price of hay has increased significantly, which means some farmers are struggling to feed their livestock. They said that’s leading to some tough decisions for them and also affecting what all of us pay for groceries. When the cost of hay skyrockets, that eventually leads to higher prices...
