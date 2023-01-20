ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay, OK

sentineltimes.com

Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid

One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run

WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
WELCH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

“US Bike Route 51” garners support

KSNF/KODE — A proposed bike route through Southwest Missouri is getting plenty of attention from Southwest Missouri officials. Council members in Webb City will be the latest to consider a letter of support for “US Bike Route 51.”. It’s a path that would trace up from Jane to...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Vinita woman charged for making judicial threats

TULSA, Okla. — A Craig County woman was charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against a lawyer and to blow up the Cherokee Nation courthouse. Melanie Ann Mcelyea, 42, of Vinita is charged in U.S. District Court with willfully making a threat to kill, injure, intimidate and damage by means of an explosive.
VINITA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Power restored to thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties

Power is restored to thousands of people in Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties who were without power Monday morning. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with a transmission line cut power to five feeder lines, and around 10 a.m., the outage is was effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Turpentine Creek rescues African cat caught on MO farm

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge was called in to assist after Missouri Game and Fish were alerted to the capture of an African serval that was spotted in Missouri several times over a six-month period. According to a media release from the Eureka Springs-based animal...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOKI FOX 23

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Afton man charged in federal court; accused of killing his infant son

TULSA, Okla. — A Delaware County man is facing federal charges in connection to the death of his three-month-old baby who authorities say was shaken to death. Samson Frye, Jr., 23, of rural Afton, is charged in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa with felony murder and child neglect in Indian Country in the death of his child.
AFTON, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

10 Airbnbs around Joplin for your next staycation

KSNF/KODE — October-December is one of the busiest, most expensive times of the year and the post-holiday season can be a bit of a bummer. There are not as many gatherings, gifts, or merriments to be had, but, don’t let that stop you from having a good time.
JOPLIN, MO
pdjnews.com

‘It will kill our town.’

Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
TULSA, OK

