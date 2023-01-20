ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Raiders Rumors: Teams Expected to Monitor Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow Trades

The Las Vegas Raiders already intend to move on from longtime quarterback Derek Carr soon, but they could have more changes coming this offseason. A few people around the league told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will likely try to "continue aggressively tweaking the roster," which could make two pass-catchers expendable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Big-Name NFL Players Who Could Get Cut in 2023 Offseason

While working to build a championship-worthy roster, NFL teams commit huge resources to key players. That might be a first-round draft selection or millions of dollars in a later contract. Sometimes, though, it simply doesn't work out as hoped, and franchises need to release big-name talents. In several cases, such...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked to Lamar Jackson Trade with Ravens by Insiders

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly emerged as a logical contender to trade for star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason should the Baltimore Ravens decide on moving him, as "multiple people" around the NFL told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Good running game, an offense that could be friendly to Lamar while helping...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Eli Apple on Stefon Diggs Tweet: I'd Never Make Fun of Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple clarified that he wasn't making fun of Damar Hamlin when trolling Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs on Twitter:. All love thoughts prayers and concerns to <a href="https://twitter.com/HamlinIsland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamlinIsland</a> as he continues to recover from that tragic incident. Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Patriots, Ravens Floated as Potential Trade Landing Spots

The Arizona Cardinals face a murky future as they continue to search for a new head coach, and now it appears a star player could be on his way out this offseason. ESPN's Jermey Fowler reports Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a candidate to be traded, with the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots considered to be potential landing spots for the five-time Pro Bowler.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Rams Rumors: Jalen Ramsey Floated as Offseason Trade Candidate by AFC Exec

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is considered to be one of the best at his position, but at least one NFL executive believes the team might be willing to trade him this offseason. "[Ramsey] is one I think the Rams will at least explore [moving]," one AFC personnel director...

