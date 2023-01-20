Read full article on original website
Superintendent Talks South O’Brien Bond Issue
Southern O’Brien County, Iowa — Voters in the South O’Brien School District will soon be going to the polls to decide the fate of a 26-million-dollar bond issue for various proposed construction projects in the district. South O’Brien Superintendent Wade Riley tells us what is planned.
Sports Scores For Tuesday January 24th
Doubleheader basketball was on the air Tuesday. On KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7, Sheldon at Sioux Center. On KIWA FM 105.3 Boyden Hull at Central Lyon. Sioux Center, IA 44.0 Sheldon/South O`Brien, IA 33.0. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, IA 46.0 Sheldon/South O`Brien, IA 28.0. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, IA 45.0 Sioux Center, IA 24.0. Central...
Robert Zonnefeld
Robert Zonnefeld age 89, of Sibley died Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Sanford Sheldon Senior Care in Sheldon. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 26th, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Sibley with the family present. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday,...
Unemployment Unchanged In Iowa; Sioux Unemployment Still Lowest
Northwest Iowa — The latest unemployment numbers show Lyon and Sioux counties continue to have the lowest unemployment in the state. Meanwhile, the latest numbers available show the state unemployment rate held steady at three-point-one percent in December. Iowa Workforce Development director, Beth Townsend, says there were some positive...
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
Three Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– Three people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Monday evening, January 23, 2023. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 7:30 p.m., 48-year-old Timothy Linn of Sibley was driving a 2002 Jeep SUV southbound on 9th Avenue, about four-tenths of a mile east of the downtown area. They tell us that 18-year-old Reegan Fischer of Sheldon was westbound on 7th Street in a 2016 Kia sedan.
Inwood Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Lester
Lester, Iowa — An Inwood man was taken to the hospital after an accident on Monday afternoon near Lester. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s office, about 4:30 p.m., 38-year-old Christopher Driesen of Inwood was driving a 2016 Buick Regal westbound on Highway 9, about three miles west of Lester, when the vehicle went into the south ditch.
Sheldon Pedestrian Taken To Hospital After Being Struck
Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Sheldon on Monday, January 23, 2023. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 7:10 p.m., 15-year-old Michael Schrader of Sheldon was driving a 2006 Buick SUV northbound on 19th Avenue, turning west on Highway 18 at the high school corner. They tell us that 63-year-old Charles Johnson of Sheldon was walking southbound crossing Highway 18.
Merrill Man Sentenced To Life In October Dies In Incarceration
Coralville, Iowa, — A rural Merrill man who was convicted in September of first-degree murder in the death of his stepson and was sentenced in October to life in prison has died while in incarceration after serving a little more than three months of his life prison sentence. According...
