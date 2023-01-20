ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, OH

Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing.

According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport.

Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel to treat the patient. They say the victim is in stable condition, but is “unwilling to cooperate” with authorities in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office, Middleport Police, Pomeroy Police and Meigs County EMS responded to the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682 or contact 911.

