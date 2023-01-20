ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA County extends tenant protections through March

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One week before they were set to expire, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also approving the establishment of a $45 million "relief fund" for small landlords who have been unable to collect rent from some tenants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

'Last dance': Those slain in California shooting remembered

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Mymy Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for more than a decade, choosing the Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans as the place to “start the year fresh" with Lunar New Year celebrations, her niece said Monday. What...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

'Always smiling': Man who managed ballroom among those slain

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — For those who made their way to the Star Ballroom over the years, Ming Ma was a bright light, always smiling and encouraging those who came to the Los Angeles area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans. Ma, 72, who managed the Star...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
fuller.edu

Statement on Monterey Park Shooting

Fuller Theological Seminary mourns the loss of the victims killed in the shooting at our neighboring Monterey Park. We also pray for those injured and the family and friends impacted by these devastating events. Having this tragedy on Lunar New Year makes these events especially painful. This time of year should be spent in celebration with family and friends, not in fear and uncertainty. Amidst the continuing reality of anti-Asian violence, this act of violence in a prominent Asian American community is deeply disturbing. We mourn with and come alongside those grieving and dealing with fear and loss. Fuller stands with its Chinese Studies Center, Korean Studies Center, and the Center for Asian American Theology and Ministry, and is ready to support all impacted by this tragedy. We look with hope for the day when all can live in peace.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

82-year-old dancer tries to attend class in Alhambra after mass shooting

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — With her dancing shoes on, 82-year-old Charlene Lung arrived at Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, ready for her usual Sunday morning private dance lesson. Lung doesn’t have social media, and was unaware that 10 people had died in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park just hours earlier.
ALHAMBRA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA

