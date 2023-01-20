Read full article on original website
Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife
Also, Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County Public Defender, has been imprisoned in Venezuela for 10 months on charges of espionage the State Dept. calls false The post Daily Brief: Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County extends tenant protections through March
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One week before they were set to expire, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also approving the establishment of a $45 million "relief fund" for small landlords who have been unable to collect rent from some tenants.
spectrumnews1.com
'Last dance': Those slain in California shooting remembered
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Mymy Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for more than a decade, choosing the Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans as the place to “start the year fresh" with Lunar New Year celebrations, her niece said Monday. What...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's insane': California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman...
foxla.com
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
Washington Examiner
Democrats and activists jump the gun on gun control again after Los Angeles County shooting
Gun control groups can never be bothered to wait for details when a high-profile shooting happens. In responding to the Monterey Park shooting in California , it appears they have once again jumped the gun. A 72-year-old man is suspected of killing 10 and wounding 10 more at a Lunar...
spectrumnews1.com
'Always smiling': Man who managed ballroom among those slain
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — For those who made their way to the Star Ballroom over the years, Ming Ma was a bright light, always smiling and encouraging those who came to the Los Angeles area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans. Ma, 72, who managed the Star...
Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting
Altadena, Los Angeles County, CA: An officer-Involved fatal shooting of a male occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the intersection of Woodbury Road and El… Read more "Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting"
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 46 more COVID-related deaths, 2,264 new cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported another 46 COVID-19- related deaths over a three-day period ending Monday, along with more than 2,200 new infections. The 46 new deaths — 20 reported Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 10 on Monday — lifted the county’s overall death toll to 35,147.
spectrumnews1.com
LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
mynewsla.com
Off-duty Deputy’s Death by Suicide at Santa Clarita Bar Under Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are continuing their investigation into the apparent suicide of an off-duty deputy who fatally shot himself at a bar in Santa Clarita. The deputy, Jonathan Buchan. 33, shot himself at 1:30 a.m. Friday at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.
Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery
Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: Sometime after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Claremont Police Department received a 911 call of a possible home invasion and shots fired… Read more "Homeowner Shoots at Suspects Attempting Home Invasion Robbery"
fuller.edu
Statement on Monterey Park Shooting
Fuller Theological Seminary mourns the loss of the victims killed in the shooting at our neighboring Monterey Park. We also pray for those injured and the family and friends impacted by these devastating events. Having this tragedy on Lunar New Year makes these events especially painful. This time of year should be spent in celebration with family and friends, not in fear and uncertainty. Amidst the continuing reality of anti-Asian violence, this act of violence in a prominent Asian American community is deeply disturbing. We mourn with and come alongside those grieving and dealing with fear and loss. Fuller stands with its Chinese Studies Center, Korean Studies Center, and the Center for Asian American Theology and Ministry, and is ready to support all impacted by this tragedy. We look with hope for the day when all can live in peace.
LASD Deputy Who Died By Suicide In Santa Clarita Identified
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy who died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar early Friday morning has been identified. Jonathan W. Buchan, 33, was identified as the man who died by suicide at Mabel’s Saugus, a bar in Santa Clarita early Friday morning, LASD officials announced. “Deputy Buchan was a 3 ...
Santa Clarita Gunshot Victim Wounded, Airlifted To Hospital
A gunshot victim was airlifted to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Santa Clarita. At around 1:55 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a gunshot victim at a home in the 35000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. “We had a GSV (gunshot victim) and it was a 62-year-old male,” said Captain ...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
spectrumnews1.com
82-year-old dancer tries to attend class in Alhambra after mass shooting
ALHAMBRA, Calif. — With her dancing shoes on, 82-year-old Charlene Lung arrived at Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, ready for her usual Sunday morning private dance lesson. Lung doesn’t have social media, and was unaware that 10 people had died in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park just hours earlier.
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
Teen Involved in 2021 Hit-and-Run of Mother and Child, Shot to Death in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles, CA: A male found fatally shot at a Palmdale intersection on Wednesday has been identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck a… Read more "Teen Involved in 2021 Hit-and-Run of Mother and Child, Shot to Death in Palmdale"
