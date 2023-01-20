Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in defeat to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year. How painful is that, eh? The final score of 19-12 was enough to send the Cowboys home, wondering again how things went so wrong so fast. Here we’ll discuss the Cowboys most to blame for their NFL Divisional […] The post 4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit
The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations over the weekend, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. And on Tuesday, GM Brandon Beane took full responsibility for the upsetting outcome, putting it down to a lack of consistency up front, both on the offensive and defensive side […] The post Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the AFC Championship in what is a repeat of last year’s exciting showdown. After the Bengals thwarted the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes tweeted out a single emoji in anticipation of the Chiefs’ rematch against the Bengals. Mahomes wasted no time […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star
Some wounds take a long time to heal. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall took to Twitter Sunday night to call out his former teammate, retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “If {Roethlisberger} is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t he taken credit for the fall,” Mendenhall tweeted. We win it’s him, lose it’s me… […] The post Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers
It was the same old story for the Dallas Cowboys in their Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The defeat marks the 12th straight playoff appearance falling short of making the NFC Championship, let alone punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Dak Prescott was at the center of it […] The post Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on Giants future after Eagles drubbing
The New York Giants had their season come to an end on Saturday. While the pain for the Giants players and fan base is still fresh, the focus will soon shift to what’s expected to be a busy offseason in the Big Apple. Saquon Barkley is right up there amongst the team’s biggest priorities. On […] The post Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on Giants future after Eagles drubbing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season
The 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Buffalo Bills. After being considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the year, they were not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo ended up losing 27-10 at home in the Divisional Round. Following a disappointing end of their season, […] The post 3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on retiring with Packers
As we have grown accustomed to over the past couple offseasons, there’s now a lot of buzz yet again surrounding the future of Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. The reigning back-to-back league MVP has made it clear that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank and that retirement is […] The post Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on retiring with Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson guaranteed contract offer insulting compared to Deshaun Watson
The Baltimore Ravens have one huge offseason objective hovering over their heads: re-sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract. Based on their latest attempts per the NFL rumor mill to persuade their quarterback to sign on the dotted line, they may still be several million lacking in guaranteed money to get it done. According to […] The post RUMOR: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson guaranteed contract offer insulting compared to Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Where Packers will not trade Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers’ future is unclear at the moment. He’s still in the process of deciding whether or not he will continue playing in 2023. A Green Bay Packers’ trade is also a possibility. NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed where the Packers will not trade Aaron Rodgers on SportsCenter, via Dov Kleiman. “I don’t think there’s […] The post RUMOR: Where Packers will not trade Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s 7-word message to Brock Purdy as 49ers roll to NFC Title game
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the Super Bowl. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game for the right to face the AFC’s champion in Arizona. It’s an incredible run by the Purdy-led team. The Iowa State product took the reigns for the 49ers after Jimmy […] The post Tom Brady’s 7-word message to Brock Purdy as 49ers roll to NFC Title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 players Raiders must re-sign in 2023 NFL offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 campaign did not go to plan. Heading into the season expectations were sky-high. But instead, this team struggled. In the end, they finished with a 6-11 record and in third place in the AFC West. Now heading into the offseason, this team could be set to undergo several major changes. […] The post 4 players Raiders must re-sign in 2023 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred Warner drops major Brock Purdy praise ahead of NFC title game
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been quite a story in the 2022 NFL season. With Purdy playing like a savvy veteran as the Niners’ starter under center, San Francisco has managed to keep its Super Bowl dreams alive despite losing their top two quarterbacks to injuries in the regular season. Just as amazed by Purdy’s surprising rise from relative anonymity to being front and center of San Francisco’s playoff run is 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0