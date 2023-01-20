Read full article on original website
Related
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
tourcounsel.com
Roberts Pool | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The first pool we have is Roberts Pool. It's a good idea to go to Roberts Pool if you're in town and want something cheaper as the water is clean most of the time and they offer family friendly deals. On the other hand, if you go with children you...
Unexpected Illness During Abroad Trip Leaves Bucks County Family in Need of Help
A Bucks County family is asking for help after their son took a turn for the worst while the family was out visiting another country. Bill Spadea wrote about the family and their son for New Jersey 101.5.
Bucks County Audubon Society Showing Best Nature Photos of 2022 This Week. Here’s What to Know
A Bucks County organization will be hosting an exhibit of local nature photography focusing on the area’s avian species. The Bucks County Audubon Society will be showing local bird photographs at their visitors center, located at 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope. The vent takes place on Jan. 28.
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-Round
With less than 3,000 people calling New Hope, PA home, it is a calm atmosphere in the small town, located in Bucks County. One well worth visiting, for more reasons than one. Here are four fun things to do, during winter as well as the summer.
Ardmore Business Sounds Like a Sweet Shop; It’s Not, But Its Services Are Pretty Sweet
Main Line Float and Freeze in Ardmore sounds like an ice cream parlor. But it’s actually a spa-like center that provides relaxing ways to relieve stress, reduce pain, and improve overall wellness. Gina Lizzo took a deep dive into its services for Main Line Today.
Nonprofit Opens Restaurant Designed for Staff and Diners with Special Needs
The restaurant crew at the So Much to Give Inclusive Café in Cedars prepares for opening. The Jan. 21 ribbon-cutting of the So Much to Give Inclusive Café in Cedars (near Skippack) marked a complete redefinition of meeting special needs in Montgomery County. The restaurant is an initiative...
New Salon Location Opens in Warrington, with Over 40 Individual Suites for Hair Stylists to Work Out Of
A new salon is opening in Bucks County, with several individual spots for stylists to work out of for their clients and the community. Jeff Werner wrote about the new spot for the Northampton Patch. Salons by JC, located at 377 Easton Road in Warrington, just opened their new location...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Bucks County Dental Design
If you have ever found yourself in a dental chair, with your mouth open, while the hygienist uses an instrument to measure your gums, tooth by tooth, you are one lucky patient. You are lucky (or maybe just smart) because you have chosen an office that cares about your periodontal health.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Good Stuff Thrift
What if you could buy high quality merchandise at considerably lower prices while helping local children at the same time? Thanks to Good Stuff Thrift Stores located in Huntingdon Valley, Buckingham, Doylestown, and Fairless Hills you can accomplish all these goals. The merchandise changes daily. You can’t beat the prices...
Many Believe Higbee Beach in Cape May NJ is Haunted By a Ghost
Have you seen the man walking the Higbee Beach in Cape May?. Legend has is that the ghost of Thomas Higbee has been known to stroll the beach. Higbee was said to have been buried in the 1800s near the beach, but his grave was eventually moved - against his wishes.
billypenn.com
Jim’s Steaks is buying next-door neighbor Eyes Gallery, as the shops rebuild after last summer’s fire
Eyes Gallery has sold its original home to neighboring Jim’s Steaks, another iconic South Street establishment. Both small businesses were devastated by a July 2022 fire that originated in electrical wiring at Jim’s. The cheesesteak spot, which recently shared plans for rebuilding, will expand into the former gallery...
Popular Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Pizza Spot Decides to Close
A popular pizza shop is closing its doors today, January 22nd. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason, but according to a facebook post by Tulipano Pizza & Char Grill in Egg Harbor Twp., food prices and lack of workers has taken its toll, forcing the family to close.
thesunpapers.com
Intergenerational project preserves Haddonfield’s Black history
Haddonfield Memorial High School teacher Holly Maiese and the Preserving Black Haddonfield Project Organizing Committee – a subgroup of the Haddonfield alumni society – announced last August a project to preserve Haddonfield’s African American History through interviews with Black seniors. The essay part of the four-pronged project...
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield schools bathroom upgrades have been delayed again
The Haddonfield Board of Education announced the results of a number of bids at its Jan. 19 meeting, including the disappointing news that for a second year, there will be no bathroom renovations. There were no bids for the job last year; bids for this year were rejected either for...
All-access food stores are eating familiar chains’ lunch | Letter
I read the recent article, “Stores in N.J. would have to offer paper coupons under proposed bill,” which noted some shoppers can’t take advantage of online coupon discounts offered by major grocery chains like Acme and ShopRite, because these customers don’t have regular internet access to the digital coupons.
Comments / 0