Gloucester County, NJ

Roberts Pool | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

The first pool we have is Roberts Pool. It's a good idea to go to Roberts Pool if you're in town and want something cheaper as the water is clean most of the time and they offer family friendly deals. On the other hand, if you go with children you...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Spotlight: Bucks County Dental Design

If you have ever found yourself in a dental chair, with your mouth open, while the hygienist uses an instrument to measure your gums, tooth by tooth, you are one lucky patient. You are lucky (or maybe just smart) because you have chosen an office that cares about your periodontal health.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Spotlight: Good Stuff Thrift

What if you could buy high quality merchandise at considerably lower prices while helping local children at the same time? Thanks to Good Stuff Thrift Stores located in Huntingdon Valley, Buckingham, Doylestown, and Fairless Hills you can accomplish all these goals. The merchandise changes daily. You can’t beat the prices...
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
Intergenerational project preserves Haddonfield’s Black history

Haddonfield Memorial High School teacher Holly Maiese and the Preserving Black Haddonfield Project Organizing Committee – a subgroup of the Haddonfield alumni society – announced last August a project to preserve Haddonfield’s African American History through interviews with Black seniors. The essay part of the four-pronged project...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Haddonfield schools bathroom upgrades have been delayed again

The Haddonfield Board of Education announced the results of a number of bids at its Jan. 19 meeting, including the disappointing news that for a second year, there will be no bathroom renovations. There were no bids for the job last year; bids for this year were rejected either for...
HADDONFIELD, NJ

