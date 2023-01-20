Read full article on original website
Related
wwisradio.com
Larry J. Stalsberg
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11:00 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sparta, WI. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 1132 Angelo Road, Sparta. Online condolences are available...
wwisradio.com
Meredyth King (Meyer)
Meredyth King (Meyer), 76 of Hixton, WI (formerly Neenah, WI), left us for her beautiful garden in the heavens on January 16, 2023 following a fight with brain cancer. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please feel free to make a donation in Meredyth’s...
wwisradio.com
Mervin Taylor
Mervin Taylor, 95, of rural Ontario, WI, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in his precious home on his beloved farm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Gospel Hall in Ontario, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday, January 27, from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Ontario, WI. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
wwisradio.com
Royce K. Kortbein
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 27, 202, 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 504 Enderby Street, Wilton. Father John Ofori-Domah will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the Hanson-Stark-Leith-Paeth American Legion Post #508. Relatives and friends are invited for a visitation on Friday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
wwisradio.com
Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards
Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
Comments / 0