abcnews4.com
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to school in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A student at the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy is facing charges after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Monday, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Zhyleke Johnson, 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and carrying weapons...
live5news.com
North Charleston wants public feedback during its redistricting process
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the City of North Charleston grows and leaders work to rebalance the city’s districts, they want the public to get involved. The city is holding a public meeting Tuesday and city leaders are encouraging residents to come look over the plan and share their thoughts or concerns. Redistricting is meant to make sure that each vote is counted equally throughout the city.
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. It is believed the men drowned while out fishing, but autopsies have been scheduled […]
live5news.com
North Charleston sees decrease in violent crime
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says violent crime in the city decreased 12% from last year from 2021. Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault. “This is a win for the entire community and the department,” Deputy...
wtoc.com
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
live5news.com
Charleston City Council expected to sign resolution supporting I-526 expansion
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is expected to sign a resolution supporting the proposed construction of Interstate 526′s expansion. Councilmember Karl Brady, who represents outer West Ashley and Johns Island, said the extension could give people a third way off the island and help during any potential future evacuations due to hurricanes or other natural disasters.
live5news.com
Palmetto Carriage Works to host yearly ‘Locals Ride Free’ Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A downtown carriage company will provide free rides to residents of the Tri-County area this Sunday. Palmetto Carriage Works’ annual “Locals Ride Free” Day gives people who live in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties free carriage tours with proof of residency. Tours will...
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
live5news.com
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
live5news.com
17-year-old injured in McClellanville shooting
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital. Deputies responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road where they found the wounded teen. Deputies helped tend to his injuries until an EMS crew arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes multiple lanes of I-26 at Aviation Ave. exit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 is affecting traffic on both sides of the interstate. The crash was reported at 8:26 a.m. at the Aviation Avenue exit. The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows two left eastbound lanes are closed because of the...
abcnews4.com
Drunk driver travels on opposite side of Rivers Ave striking a car: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man that allegedly drove impaired on Rivers Avenue and struck a car on Monday afternoon. NCPD reports that an officer saw Floyed Jaleel Woods, 29, speed by them traveling east on Rivers Avenue. Police say Woods lost control of...
live5news.com
Lanes reopen after crash on I-26 near Aviation Ave. exit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All eastbound lanes of I-26 in North Charleston have reopened a little more than a half-hour after a crash that prompted a backup for miles. The crash was reported at 8:26 a.m. at the Aviation Avenue exit. It blocked the two left lanes, leaving only the right lane open. That prompted a backup of several miles with the estimated drive time between Summerville and downtown Charleston peaking at around 122 minutes.
live5news.com
Colleton Co. Fire-Rescue sees record-breaking year of calls for service
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in Colleton County say they received more calls for service in 2022 than ever before. Colleton County Fire-Rescue had over 10,000 calls for service last year, which is 800 more than 2021, according to the department’s 2022 statistical report. The 2021 Census...
Officials issue parking alert for North Charleston Coliseum Thursday and Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A parking alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday ahead of two big comedy shows at the North Charleston Coliseum. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the Coliseum on Thursday and comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are scheduled to perform on Friday. Expecting large crowds, officials encourage people to […]
live5news.com
Dorchester County house fire displaces 7
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called to assist seven people displaced by a Saturday fire. The case was opened just before 2 p.m. after a house fire on Shagbark Trail. That is in the North Charleston area, outside city limits. Regional Communications Director Mandy McMahon...
abcnews4.com
Road closure list in Charleston due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roads in Charleston have been closed by CPD due to flooding. CPD asks drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water.
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man in Ridgeville killing
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man of killing a man by holding his head in mud and water. Elup Jones is charged with murder, Lt. Rich Carson said. Deputies responded Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Highway 78 in Ridgeville where...
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With warmer weather just around the corner, a Lowcountry woman is warning people to remain cautious before accepting any offers for yard work. Mount Pleasant resident Sheryl Frost says she was at home when a group of men in an unmarked car showed up to offer yard work.
live5news.com
Charleston VA programs serve more than 430 homeless veterans in 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston services provided 432 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans last year. The Ralph H. Johnson Health Care System was a big part of that success. From 2021 to 2022 the number of veterans experiencing homelessness went down nationwide by 11%. Here in Charleston, the veteran’s...
