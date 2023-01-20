Read full article on original website
Juanita Ross
4d ago
why are Republican's trying to make everything harder from voting to gerrymandering to mail in ballots? yet they made it easier to carry a deadly weapon of your choice without license or training. something is truly wrong with the Republican's.
Reply(3)
13
Boo Radley
4d ago
Lets ignore these folks on the radical left and demand they quit their push for “anyone “,no I D voting.If you wanna cheat move to NY or California.
Reply(4)
6
Jami Beans
4d ago
Constitutional amendments are not just another amendment or law. It should be a higher threshold to change it. Is this where the dem and press put their hands on their ears and start yelling its a threat to democracy!🤣🤣
Reply(2)
4
Related
Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters
Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus in court dispute over local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest in a case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio.
Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago
Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wosu.org
Though outnumbered, Ohio Senate Democrats say they can still have a significant impact
Ohio Senate Democrats believe there is still a path forward for their members to make a significant impact in the legislative process even though they are outnumbered by Republicans five-to-one. There were still a few seats left at the 12-person table in the Ohio Senate Minority Caucus room after every...
Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case
CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel in the racketeering trial of former […] The post Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
countynewsonline.org
AG Yost Sues Phony Home Warranty Company
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
Ohio House GOP fracture spills into chamber as Speaker Jason Stephens prevails in rules fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A smoldering power struggle between Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens and state Rep. Derek Merrin flared up on the House floor Tuesday, as Stephens’ allies and House Democrats outvoted vocal Merrin supporters to approve House rules and House GOP leaders. The drama on the House floor shows...
WOUB
Attorneys deliver opening statements in the trial of Larry Householder and Matt Borges
CINCINNATI, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — U.S prosecutors told a jury Monday that they will see evidence that proves Larry Householder and Matt Borges took part in a conspiracy for personal and political gain through bribery and money laundering. Householder, former Ohio House speaker, and Borges, a former FirstEnergy...
Justice requires ending marijuana prohibition in Ohio: James Schultz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The people of Ohio may soon again be in a position to consider the question of legalizing recreational marijuana use. Deciding such a question requires considering which moral and political principles are relevant, and then applying those principles to the relevant facts. There are at least...
Record-Herald
Fighting for older Ohioans
No matter their age, income or background, everyone deserves to age with dignity and retire safely and securely. From restoring pensions and protecting Social Security from attacks to securing historic measures in the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure that older adults get the best price on high-cost drugs, I’m fighting for older Ohioans.
Ohio’s jobs report creates worry for some
(The Center Square) – Since the summer, the number of unemployed Ohioans climbed and the percentage in the labor force fell, causing worry for some economists. The state’s December job report showed the unemployment rate remained at 4.2% and the labor participation rate dipped from 61.3% to 61.2%. By contrast, the national jobless rate fell to 3.5% while the participation rate climbed to 62.3%. “Over the course of 2022, Ohio’s...
Ohio Dept. of Commerce has $3 Billion in unclaimed funds; How some Ohioans can claim a piece
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department Of Commerce is holding $3 billion in unclaimed funds, and some Ohioans are entitled to a piece. In 2022 the average claim for the unclaimed funds rolled in at $4,000, according to an Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson. >>Ohio sees 7.9% wage growth in...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
The suburbs have declared war on the deer, and residents seem OK with that: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A decade ago, only one city in Cuyahoga County was permitted by the state to use sharpshooters to kill deer, and now the number is up to 12. We’re talking about deer culling vs. sterilization on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Ohio 'ranks poorly on outdoor air quality: Air pollution impacting maternal, infant health
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Improving air quality in the state would lead to better health for Ohioans, and could be done through policy changes, according to a policy think tank. In a recent examination of the connections between...
spectrumnews1.com
New Ohio voter ID law raises discrimination concerns
CLEVELAND — Ohio voters can now expect stricter voter ID requirements the next time they head to the polls. It's a change some residents say will do more harm than good. Earlier this month, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 into law, requiring voters to show a state-issued photo ID when voting in person. Previously, voters had the option to show an alternate form of ID, like a utility bill, bank statement or paycheck indicating their current address.
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Tuesday late evening forecast 1-24-23 Tuesday late evening forecast. How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in...
Ohio gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A lawsuit aiming to block newly-passed gun limitations in Columbus has hit a new hurdle, as the judge overseeing the case disagreed with the state. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun laws violate the […]
These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Ohio Rejected In 2022
The Ohio BMV denied 759 plate ideas throughout 2022.
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
Comments / 31