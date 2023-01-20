ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Rapper Young Thug & Co-Defendant Kahlieff Adams Accused Of Conducting In-Court Drug Transaction During RICO Trial

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Fulton County Superior Court

Rapper Young Thug and one of his racketeering co-defendants are accused of conducting an in-court hand-to-hand drug transaction in the middle of their RICO trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The alleged exchange took place on Wednesday in the Fulton County, Atlanta, courtroom as jury selection was underway for the 31-year-old’s trial.

Mega

According to Fulton County prosecutors, Thug’s co-defendant Kahlieff Adams was caught handing Thug – whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams – a bag of Percocets despite two bailiffs being mere feet away.

The alleged exchange was also caught on courtroom surveillance video.

Mega

According to TMZ , Adams “stood up from his chair and walked unattended” toward Thug before handing the embattled rapper an alleged bag of pills.

Thug then reportedly tried to hide the painkillers under the table before the county’s sheriff's deputies recovered the alleged Percocets and attempted to search Adams.

Mega

Adams resisted the search and was then transported to a nearby hospital because “he appeared to ingest other items of contraband that he held on his person, in an effort to conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom.”

The deputies ultimately found a series of other drugs on Adams’ person, including: Percocet, marijuana, and other contraband “wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to mask the odor of the marijuana.”

“His side is the truth,” said Keith Adams , Thug’s defense attorney, following the courtroom incident. “The reality is Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom on yesterday.”

Thug’s lawyer also claimed his client did not know what was being handed to him when he was approached by his co-defendant in the courtroom.

Mega

Teombre Calland , a defense attorney representing Thug’s co-defendant, also released a statement following the alleged exchange, denying the incident took place.

“On behalf of Mr. Adams, these allegations are simply that: mere statements made by the state in an effort to thwart the lengthiness of the jury selection process,” Calland wrote.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Young Thug was arrested in May on charges of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act as well as allegedly participation in criminal street gang activity.

The Trance rapper was then re-indicted in August in Fulton County Superior Court and charged with nine additional new charges, including participating in criminal street gang activity, violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.

Comments / 87

Mystery Meat
3d ago

why are there always stories about rappers committing crime, being in legal trouble, and shooting each other, but no stories about rappers making rap? 🤔

Reply(3)
12
Vanessa Bryant
3d ago

just how stupid is he or he was set up, everybody knows there's cameras and audio in all courtrooms. smh

Reply(1)
18
Christopher Field
3d ago

and they wonder why they're not as inclusive as everyone else when you do something as stupid as this in front of a judge or jury come on

Reply
9
