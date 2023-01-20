ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
ELKHART, IN
963xke.com

Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Mishawaka woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a months-long investigation has ended with a Mishawaka woman facing drug charges. After a search of the 49-year-old woman’s residence, police seized a gun, meth, pills, and other drug-related items. Police say that Linda McAfee was arrested Friday and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Trial begins for teen accused of murdering Grace Ross

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- The first day for the trial for the teen suspect charged with molesting and murdering six-year-old Grace Ross in New Carlisle nearly two years ago took place Monday. Anthony Hutchens, 16, is being tried as an adult, even though he was only 14 at the...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest in Drug Store Fentanyl Sale

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte City Police have taken an alleged fentanyl dealer off the streets. Elias Gonzalez, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Dealing a Narcotic Drug. According to court documents, Gonzalez on December 7th made arrangements to sell 15 pressed fentanyl...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 20, 2023

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 20, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Anthony Ratliff, Jr. is wanted for Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Denny Cormican is wanted for Failure...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:28 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 1600 block East CR 200N, Warsaw. Gloria A. Nevarez-Ramirez reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 1:04 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 100 block EMS B33A Lane, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of a vehicle...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart gas station employee injured chasing after alleged shoplifter

An employee was allegedly pulled under a vehicle during a shoplifting incident in Elkhart. Elkhart police say the gas station employee chased after a female suspect shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning when she grabbed items and bolted back to her car. The suspect allegedly grabbed the employee’s arm, pulling...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: 5 p.m.

hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Officer Head Butting

(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man could face prison time in connection with a police struggle loud enough for people to step away from their dinner tables to catch a glimpse. Bryan Parish, 25, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 4 with Level 6 Felony Battery Against...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart officer recognized for life-saving aid at Turkey Stampede race

ELKHART, Ind. - An officer with the Elkhart Police Department was recognized Monday for his life-saving efforts for a runner at the 2022 Turkey Stampede race. Cpl. Brandon Stevens was commended during Monday's Police Merit Commission meeting for giving first aid to a runner who had collapsed during the November race.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka women arrested for dealing drugs

A Mishawaka woman has been arrested for dealing drugs. Police arrested 49-year-old Linda McAfee after getting a tip from a concerned citizen months ago. They searched a home in the 600 block of W. Mishawaka Ave on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 a.m., where they say they found drug-related items including various pills, marijuana edibles, meth, and one handgun.
MISHAWAKA, IN

