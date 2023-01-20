Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNDU
Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
963xke.com
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
abc57.com
abc57.com
Trial begins for teen accused of murdering Grace Ross
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- The first day for the trial for the teen suspect charged with molesting and murdering six-year-old Grace Ross in New Carlisle nearly two years ago took place Monday. Anthony Hutchens, 16, is being tried as an adult, even though he was only 14 at the...
abc57.com
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Drug Store Fentanyl Sale
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte City Police have taken an alleged fentanyl dealer off the streets. Elias Gonzalez, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Dealing a Narcotic Drug. According to court documents, Gonzalez on December 7th made arrangements to sell 15 pressed fentanyl...
abc57.com
abc57.com
WNDU
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WNDU
95.3 MNC
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
inkfreenews.com
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Gary: police
GARY, Ind. - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Gary Tuesday night. According to Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred on Chase Street. A Gary police officer reportedly shot the suspect, who died as a result. The officer was not injured. The...
95.3 MNC
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: 5 p.m.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Officer Head Butting
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City man could face prison time in connection with a police struggle loud enough for people to step away from their dinner tables to catch a glimpse. Bryan Parish, 25, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 4 with Level 6 Felony Battery Against...
abc57.com
Elkhart officer recognized for life-saving aid at Turkey Stampede race
ELKHART, Ind. - An officer with the Elkhart Police Department was recognized Monday for his life-saving efforts for a runner at the 2022 Turkey Stampede race. Cpl. Brandon Stevens was commended during Monday's Police Merit Commission meeting for giving first aid to a runner who had collapsed during the November race.
95.3 MNC
