JAYBAL Registration, McElroy Park Renovations
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Although snow may be still on the ground, baseball season is just around the corner for Jamestown and JAYBAL. Registration is open now and you can save 20% on registration if you sign up before February 15th. President of the JAYBAL board Matt Perkins talked about those savings. You can sign up for JAYBAL here.
Tire Grant Has Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies Riding on Soy
FARGO, N.D. (NDSC) – North Dakota and Barnes County farmers, through their soybean checkoff dollars, are giving back to local first responders this winter while promoting soy-based innovation at the same time. In January, the North Dakota Soybean Council (NDSC) provided a grant to the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department...
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Blue Jay Girls Hockey Hosts Bismarck/Legacy Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School girls hockey team is back at Wilson Arena Tuesday night to take on Bismarck/Legacy in a big matchup for the girls state hockey standings. Jamestown (4-9) and Bismarck/Legacy (5-7-1) are both chasing Century (3-4-1-3) for the eighth and final spot in...
Lahman Joins NDSU Extension As 4-H Animal Science Specialist
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – Samantha Lahman has joined North Dakota State University Extension as a 4-H animal science specialist in the Center for 4-H Youth Development. She will lead efforts to develop, deliver and evaluate new and innovative 4-H youth development programming and learning experiences in the area of animal science at the county, area and state levels. The position works in collaboration with NDSU animal sciences faculty, Extension specialists, Extension agents, youth, adult volunteers and animal industry stakeholders. She also will develop, design and deliver volunteer and staff training to blend animal science content with best practices in youth development.
Blue Jays Knock Off Minot in the Magic City
MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A big night in net for Andrew Walz and a late empty netter from Brooks Roaldson led the Blue Jays to a massive 4-1 victory at Minot High. Easton Romsdal got Jamestown on the board with his second goal of the year in the first period to push the Jays in front 1-0 at 4:44. Brooks Roaldson and Max Mehus had the assists.
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints
(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
Jimmie Baseball Camp Set for February 18th
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – Jimmie Baseball Camp will be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 for students in grades 1-12. The camp will be broken up into two groups. Grades 7-12 will have camp from 9am to 1pm, while grades 1-6 will have camp from 1pm to 5pm. Cost...
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
Sources State No Visit by NSIC to UJ
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Sources from the University of Jamestown and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) have told NewsDakota.com that the NSIC has had no campus visits on the University of Jamestown campus, nor have they received an invite to join their league. An earlier story regarding the closer...
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
Johnson Scores 21, RV Carrington Takes Down Lamoure/LM
LAMOURE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Junior Guard Madison Johnson made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Carrington in a 59-34 victory over Lamoure/Litchville/Marion on Tuesday night in girls District 5 Basketball. Carrington is now 4-0 in D5 and 12-3 overall, LLM drops to 3-2 in D5 and 7-8 overall. The...
Tornado Girls Secure Eleventh Win, Top Broncos
LISBON, ND (NewsDakota.com) With an early three-ball working, and a fast break that kept a foot on the gas, the Tornado girls ran past Lisbon Tuesday night. Oakes stopped the Broncos 64-31 in Lisbon to secure their 11th win, now 11-2 overall. Lisbon fell to 4-10. Kassidy Jackson and Laikyn...
Fargo suspect faces drug and terrorizing charges in early morning incident
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man is facing charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. Fargo Police responded to a report of a man who made a threat with a pistol following an argument with another person. After gathering information from the victim and witnesses, an officer contacted the...
