This Minnesota Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in America
TOP PIZZA SPOTS IN AMERICA (Yelp) Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana - New Haven, Connecticut. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana - Massapequa, New York. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria - Miami, Florida. As for the Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota)...
Why Are South Dakota and Minnesota Great States to Retire In?
I guess I'd be more surprised if our two states weren't designated as great places to retire. That is of course, if you're a person who can withstand some brutal winter weather, without whining too much. Other than that, what's not to love?. Those Wallet Hubbers always look at these...
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
What Is South Dakota’s Most POPular Soft Drink?
Soda, pop, a coke, depending on what region of the U.S. you hail from, they are some of the most common names for soft drinks across the country. I mean, who doesn't like an ice-cold soda pop? You pretty much have to have one at a movie, with a pizza, or a burger, right?
Where Is The Best Golf Course In South Dakota?
As winter drags on a golfer's only hope is for the fairways and greens to thaw in early spring as a cure for your Season Affective Disorder. So, to snowshoe through the next few months and brighten your mood ask yourself, "Where are the best golf courses in America?" Hmmm,...
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Winter Is A Great Time To Visit South Dakota’s State Parks
A lot of people plan their summer vacation at one of the many beautiful South Dakota state parks. And why not? Spending a few days (or a week) at the park is a great way to 'get away from it all'. But when it's winter, well, you're just plain stuck...
What Is South Dakota’s Go to TV Show Right Now?
If you're like most South Dakotans right now, you're probably trying to find something to occupy your time on these bitter-cold January and soon-to-be February nights. I'm guessing the great majority of us are not spending oodles of time outdoors after we get home from work unless, of course, you have to shovel, or you're into ice skating, snow skiing, or freezing your baguettes off.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Nickelback Bringing Get Rollin’ Tour To Minnesota With Country Rocker Brantley Gilbert
Nickelback announced Monday they're launching a new tour in 2023 in support of Get Rollin', their recently released tenth studio album. Get Rollin’ was released on November 18, 2022, via BMG and debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music, and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at #3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. Additionally, Get Rollin’ debuted at #1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.
7 Things South Dakota Consignment and Thrift Stores Want You To Know
Thrift and consignment stores are like a wonderland for those of us who love to explore. It's not so much looking for that perfect home accessory, jacket, or fuzzy dice for your vehicle. It is seeing what other people have previously had in their lives and imagining it in yours....
Man Allegedly Sickened by Rat Poison in Burrito at Colorado Taco Bell
It's one of those stories you hear that will put you away from eating out for a very long time. An investigation is underway after a man became violently ill from a Taco Bell burrito. If the allegations hold true, somebody is not only getting fired but could be up...
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
Minnesota House Passes Abortion Rights Bill, Sends to Senate
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network)- The Minnesota House on a vote of 69-to-65 Thursday night passed a bill to put abortion rights into state law, sending the measure to the Senate for a final vote. House Democratic Majority Leader Jamie Long says nearly 70 percent of Minnesotans responded in...
USF Men’s Basketball Takes Down St. Cloud and Splits Weekend
SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team defeated St. Cloud State, 83-73, in today's NSIC cross-conference match-up. WHAT HAPPENED. The Cougars hit a season-high 19 three-pointers against the Huskies today as they surpassed their previous high of 17 set back in December against Concordia – St. Paul.
