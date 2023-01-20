3634 SE Division St., sonofman.co. 6-9 pm Saturday, Jan. 28. You don’t need to know how to pronounce Txakolina in order to drink it (BTW, it’s chock-oh-LEE-nah), but it sure will help you spread the word about this effervescent wine that was unknown to many outside of Spain until recently. Basque-based Txakolina producer Blai will serve a limited number of cases at this pop-up featuring its partner, Cascade Lock’s Son of Man Basque-style cidery. Both businesses promise their beverages pair perfectly with the hamachi tostadas and sweet potato tacos that will also be for sale.

