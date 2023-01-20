ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Do in Portland (Jan. 25-31, 2023)

When was the last time you saw a movie so bad it was actually good? The folks at Sessionable think we need more of those experiences, which is why they’re hosting The Best of the Worst Cinema Experience, a series of film fails so spectacular they can’t be forgotten. The venue offers small bites and an extensive tap list so you can jeer with a full belly. Sessionable, 3588 SE Division St., 503-501-4663, sessionable.com. 10:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 25. No cover.
Where to Drink This Week

3634 SE Division St., sonofman.co. 6-9 pm Saturday, Jan. 28. You don’t need to know how to pronounce Txakolina in order to drink it (BTW, it’s chock-oh-LEE-nah), but it sure will help you spread the word about this effervescent wine that was unknown to many outside of Spain until recently. Basque-based Txakolina producer Blai will serve a limited number of cases at this pop-up featuring its partner, Cascade Lock’s Son of Man Basque-style cidery. Both businesses promise their beverages pair perfectly with the hamachi tostadas and sweet potato tacos that will also be for sale.
Looks Weren’t Everything at the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show

Primped pooches returned to the Portland Expo Center on Jan. 18-22 to strut their stuff as part of the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show. The event, billed as one of the largest and most popular of its kind in the U.S., featured traditional breed judging, but looks weren’t the only thing under evaluation. Speedy dogs participated in agility trials, disciplined dogs competed to see who was the most obedient, and well-mannered dogs took the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen test.
