Kyle Kuzma one-upped himself and somehow wore another awful outfit that NBA fans mercilessly roasted
By now, the Washington Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma’s extremely long and large pink sweater from November 2021 has become a persistent meme in the NBA sphere. Back then, folks didn’t hold back from roasting Kuzma’s eccentric fashion taste with an outfit that seemingly made so little sense and, quite frankly, still doesn’t to this day.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dallas Cowboys star suffers scary looking injury in first half of playoff game against 49ers
Dallas is currently engaged in a slugfest with San Francisco for a chance to advance to the NFC title game, and it looks like if the Cowboys advance they might have to do so without one of their top playmakers. With the teams tied at 6 in the second quarter,...
