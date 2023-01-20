Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trailHeather WillardAurora, CO
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite risk
(Denver, Colo.) I am glad I quit smoking cigarettes several years ago, long before I experienced homelessness. One thing about most homeless people, it seems, is that they smoke cigarettes. And some will do anything to get a cigarette.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
Armed robbery near Austin Bluffs and Dublin
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to an armed robbery in the night of Monday, Jan. 23. On Monday at around 10:05 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Dublin Boulevard about an armed robbery. When officers arrived the suspect had already left […]
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town
A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
