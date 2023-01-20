ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Armed robbery near Austin Bluffs and Dublin

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to an armed robbery in the night of Monday, Jan. 23. On Monday at around 10:05 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Dublin Boulevard about an armed robbery. When officers arrived the suspect had already left […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town

A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
NEDERLAND, CO
